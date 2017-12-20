BBC Sport - Tomas Rosicky: Watch former Arsenal midfielder score stunning goal at the 2006 World Cup

Archive: Rosicky scores World Cup scorcher

Watch former Arsenal and Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Rosicky score a spectacular goal against USA during the 2006 World Cup.

He has retired from professional football, saying that injuries have forced him to take the decision.

READ MORE: Ex-Arsenal midfielder Rosicky retires

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Archive: Rosicky scores World Cup scorcher

Video

'Cuter than a fat baby!' - Osi praises LA Rams’ Donald

Video

How does Anthony Joshua spend Christmas?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Klopp wants more goals from Oxlade-Chamberlain

Video

Johnson excited for Man Utd match

Video

Highlights: Carlisle Utd 3-1 Gillingham

Audio

Fury should stop the 'stupid pad work' in training - Bunce

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Golfer's fastest par-five record ratified

  • From the section Golf
Video

Advent calendar: Joshua & Klitschko face off

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Archive: Bartoli wins 2013 Wimbledon title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Week 15

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Freeman's outrageous sidestep keeps Atlanta in play-off race

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s
Skills circuit at the FootieBugs Solihull Camp

FootieBugs Solihull Christmas Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired