BBC Sport - Tomas Rosicky: Watch former Arsenal midfielder score stunning goal at the 2006 World Cup
Archive: Rosicky scores World Cup scorcher
Watch former Arsenal and Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Rosicky score a spectacular goal against USA during the 2006 World Cup.
He has retired from professional football, saying that injuries have forced him to take the decision.
READ MORE: Ex-Arsenal midfielder Rosicky retires
Available to UK users only.
