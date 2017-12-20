BBC Sport - FA Cup: Carlisle United 3-1 Gillingham highlights

Highlights: Carlisle Utd 3-1 Gillingham

Hallam Hope's first-half double helps Carlisle United to a 3-1 home win against Gillingham and secures an FA Cup third round meeting with Sheffield Wednesday.

MATCH REPORT: Carlisle United 3-1 Gillingham

