BBC Sport - FA Cup: Carlisle United 3-1 Gillingham highlights
Highlights: Carlisle Utd 3-1 Gillingham
- From the section FA Cup
Hallam Hope's first-half double helps Carlisle United to a 3-1 home win against Gillingham and secures an FA Cup third round meeting with Sheffield Wednesday.
MATCH REPORT: Carlisle United 3-1 Gillingham
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup second-round replays here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired