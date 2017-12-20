Ex-Australia boss Ange Postecoglou joins Yokohama

Postecoglou will begin his J-League role in February

Former Australia boss Ange Postecoglou will take charge of Japanese club side Yokohama F. Marinos.

The 52-year-old left his Australia post in November after securing World Cup qualification, saying it had taken a toll "personally and professionally".

"I am excited to be moving to Japan and returning to club football," said Postecoglou.

Yokohama is part owned by the City Football Group, the global network of clubs headed by Manchester City.

Major League Soccer side New York FC, Australian club Melbourne City FC, La Liga's Girona and Uruguay's Atletico Torque are also part or wholly owned by City Football Group.

Several coaches and players have moved between the different parts of the umbrella organisation with Aaron Mooy moving to City from Melbourne before being sold to Huddersfield and Patrick Vieira swapping his coaching role with Manchester City's under-21s for the senior role at New York City.

Postecoglou had been linked with roles in Europe as well as Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.