Ross County v St Johnstone

County will have Michael Gardyne available as they try to move off the bottom of the table

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Forward Michael Gardyne returns from suspension as Ross County host St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

Bottom club County also hope to have Sean Kelly back in their squad after a three-game absence with a knock.

St Johnstone are unlikely to risk defender Brian Easton after he returned to training following a knee injury.

Paul Paton is suspended while fellow midfielder Murray Davidson and full-back Aaron Comrie are injured.

MATCH STATS

County have gone seven games without a win - three of which have been at home.

St Johnstone are seeking a fourth straight away win.

Saints have won in their past four visits to Dingwall.

County have won one of their past eight meetings with the Perth side, losing four and failing to score in three of the past five.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Ross County manager Owen Coyle: "The players know we're looking to freshen it up and look to add to the squad. We're not blessed with great numbers so we want to add quality to the squad.

"We need that strong mentality to see games through. We know we have some pieces that can be a decent team but we need to continue to add to that.

"We know it's so close to coming together and the margins are very fine.

"We've got two massive games before the new year - St Johnstone at home and Partick away - and six points available. If we're at our very best, we'll give everyone a lift going into the new year."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "It's been a happy hunting ground for us in the last few years, we've done well up there.

"But it's one of those difficult grounds to go to and teams seem to struggle against them, but the reason we have done well is simply because every time we go up there, we seem to play really well.

"It's a tough game and the middle game of three in what is a difficult week for all players in the middle of the holidays. We have to be professional in that period, and go up there to try and get another positive result.

"[Owen Coyle] is an experienced manager and enthusiastic, so he won't let the players get down. They've been a little bit unlucky and could argue they were unlucky with some decisions against Hamilton, but we all get that."