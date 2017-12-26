Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock

Kris Boyd and Eamonn Brophy have been key figures in Kilmarnock's five-match unbeaten run

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Hamilton Academical are still without suspended defender Ioannis Skondras for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Kilmarnock.

Ali Crawford is pushing for a start after a substitute appearance against Partick Thistle but Michael Devlin is set to remain out until the new year.

Killie winger Greg Kiltie will have to wait to resume his first-team comeback.

Kiltie, who had a broken ankle, had his first outing of the season against Motherwell but has a hamstring issue.

He will again be absent for the trip to Accies, as will Gordon Greer, Iain Wilson and Steven Smith.

MATCH STATS

Hamilton Academical have only won one of their past six outings.

Kilmarnock are on a run of five games unbeaten and eight without a loss away from home and are unbeaten in their past nine trips to Hamilton.

Four of Accies' past five league goals on home turf have been scored in the 70th minute or later.

Kris Boyd has netted five of Kilmarnock's past six goals.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: "I don't think anybody is [safe].

"You can see how quickly it can change, we didn't win at Partick and all of a sudden it's just three [points' difference with Thistle].

"I think it will be a tight league all the way through and it's important for us that we react in the right manner and go again on Wednesday.

"If we beat [Kilmarnock] we are two points behind them, and that's got to be our main focus and then we have Motherwell after that so that makes it two huge games for us.

"We have to go all out to win both."

Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power: "Looking ahead to the second half of the season, it's just about more of the same.

"We've managed to get ourselves away from the bottom of the table and we're now looking forward.

"But we won't get too big-headed. There's still a lot of places we can improve.

"Hopefully, we can pick up some more points, starting against Hamilton, before the winter break and set us up lovely for the new year."