Rangers v Motherwell

Rangers' last meeting with Motherwell was their League Cup semi-final defeat in October

Rangers hope to have Bruno Alves and Lee Wallace back from groin injuries against Motherwell on Wednesday.

Ryan Jack returns from suspension but Jak Alnwick, Graham Dorrans, Kenny Miller and Jordan Rossiter are out.

Chris Cadden and Elliott Frear will miss Motherwell's trip to Ibrox after suffering recurrences of hamstring injuries against Dundee.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson will play through a shoulder problem but Preston-bound Louis Moult remains out.

Peter Hartley will be asked to play again after battling cramp on Saturday.

MATCH STATS

Rangers have lost their past two games while Motherwell have not won in seven outings.

Motherwell beat Rangers in the League Cup semi-finals in October, but have won only two of their 11 games since.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has netted three goals in his past four appearances, two at Ibrox.

Motherwell defender Craig Tanner has been directly involved in three goals in his past four games, scoring twice.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Rangers manager Graeme Murty: "The Aberdeen games are the classic example. Had we managed it well, [those wins] could have been a watershed moment for the players in terms of understanding the intensity and the level of quality required.

"I'd hoped we'd kick on from there. But it's frustrating that we can't show a level of consistency where we are able to display that level of quality for longer.

"However, that remains the benchmark of the quality we need that the players have to look at.

"I can make substitutions and I can give instructions but I have to give over responsibility for the performance to the players because the players have to perform.

"That's the part that is frustrating for me, because the players do display ability, fight and bravery at times. But we need it to be all the time.

"When the players walk out on to the pitch, they need to execute. There are times when we do but there are frustratingly times when we are not near the right level."

Motherwell forward Ryan Bowman: "Obviously Cads [Cadden] and Elliott [Frear] are going to be a big miss.

"But it's an opportunity for boys to step up and maybe be the one to get the winning goal.

"[Rangers] have lost their last two as well as so they are not on a great run, so we feel like we can go there and get three points."