Aberdeen v Partick Thistle

Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney (right) scored the winner in a seven-goal thriller at Firhill in August

Aberdeen could have Scott McKenna and Shay Logan back for Wednesday's Premiership visit of Partick Thistle.

On-loan midfielder Ryan Christie is available again after missing out against parent club Celtic but Greg Tansey and Stevie May are out injured.

Jordan Turnbull may return for Thistle, having been close to a return before Saturday's win over Hamilton.

Stuart Bannigan, Callum Booth, Mustapha Dumbuya, Christie Elliott and Abdul Osman remain out for the visitors.

Aberdeen are 11 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic following a 3-0 defeat at the champions on Saturday and Celtic's win at Dundee on Tuesday, while Thistle moved off the bottom with a 1-0 victory at home to Hamilton at the weekend.

MATCH STATS

Aberdeen have won six consecutive top-flight matches against Partick Thistle and are unbeaten in 11 league meetings against the Glasgow side.

Thistle have failed to score in six of their past seven trips to Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons have scored 10 goals in their past two meetings with Partick.

The visitors are the only team in the Premiership without an away win this season.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Aberdeen midfielder Greg Stewart: "You want to play as many games as you can but we have a big squad here and the gaffer likes to rotate if we have a lot of big games coming up.

"We have a big squad and we want to go into the next two games and do well, and the Scottish Cup is in our minds as well. You want to win silverware at Aberdeen, it's a big club. There is pressure on you to win silverware here and hopefully we can keep on challenging in the league.

"It has taken me time to gel in but I can only keep working hard in training and hopefully I can take that into games. The more games you play, the more confidence you get. It is a new team as well. There are a lot of new faces but in the last three or four games we have showed that we have a right good team here.

"Hopefully, we can go into the break with six points and we will go away and work hard and come back after the break even stronger."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "We had started looking at targets for the full-back area because we are so short. You saw Stevie Lawless playing there, [Blair] Spittall and [Jordan] Turnbull have also played there and they're not full-backs.

"We need to make sure they are definitely fit, or we will have to sign another.

"[Callum] Booth is back running and touching the ball and will be back for January, the young lad [James] Penrice is coming back [from a loan spell at Livingston] as well, and [Mustapha] Dumbuya is back training as well so hopefully we could have four new players."