Troy Deeney: Watford captain given four-match ban after losing red card appeal

Troy Deeney
Troy Deeney is the fourth Hornets player to be sent off this season in the Premier League

Watford captain Troy Deeney has been banned for four games after losing an appeal against the red card he received during Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Huddersfield.

The 29-year-old striker was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Collin Quaner in the 33rd minute.

Deeney will miss games against Brighton, Leicester City, Swansea and Manchester City.

Watford have had four players sent off this season, the most in the league.

