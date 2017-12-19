Manuel Lanzini: West Ham forward given two-game ban for diving

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini fell under a challenge from Stoke defeder Erik Pieters

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini has been given a two-match ban for diving in Saturday's Premier League win at Stoke.

The Argentine playmaker, 24, fell to the ground as he was challenged by defender Erik Pieters and the Hammers were awarded a penalty, which put them 1-0 up in a 3-0 victory.

Lanzini's denial of the charge was rejected by the Football Association.

He will miss Tuesday night's Carabao Cup game with Arsenal and Saturday's Premier League visit of Newcastle.

West Ham face the Gunners in their quarter-final tie at Emirates Stadium at 19:45 GMT.

The incident was referred to an independent three-person FA panel who deemed Lanzini had deceived the referee.

The panel includes one former match official, one ex-manager and one ex-player, and all three had to agree for a ban to be enforced.

West Ham manager David Moyes said the panel were "going against" referee Graham Scott in their decision.

"The referee was 10 yards from the ball with nothing blocking his vision," said Moyes, speaking after the initial charge.

"It is clear to see the defender makes an attempt to go for the ball and doesn't get it."

Speaking after the match, Stoke counterpart Mark Hughes said Lanzini had "clearly dived".

Everton forward Oumar Niasse was the first Premier League player to be banned for diving after the introduction of new FA laws to punish simulation were introduced in May.

He was banned for two games after winning a controversial penalty, under pressure from Scott Dann, in a draw at Crystal Palace on 18 November.