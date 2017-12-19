Hamilton Academical, Ross County and Giannis Skondras charged over melee

Hamilton Academical defender Giannis Skondras has been charged with excessive misconduct by the Scottish FA for his part in a touchline melee in the win over Ross County.

Staggies manager Owen Coyle claimed Skondras "threw a punch" during the incident, but Accies boss Martin Canning insisted it was "handbags".

Both clubs have been issued with notices of complaint over the incident.

Hamilton won the match 3-2 on Saturday, 16 December.

The clubs have until 28 December to respond to the notices of complaint, with the hearings scheduled for 11 January.

Skondras was shown a straight red card by referee Gavin Duncan for his part in the incident.

The complaints issued to both clubs relate to having three or more players or members of staff involved in a confrontation.

