Kenny Miller: Injured Rangers attacker faces 'significant' absence

Kenny Miller suffered a hamstring injury in Rangers' 2-1 win over Hibernian

Rangers striker Kenny Miller has been ruled out for a "significant" period with a ruptured hamstring, interim manager Graeme Murty has confirmed.

The 37-year-old was taken off in the first half of the win over Hibernian.

"Kenny's is going to be more significant than we thought," Murty told the club website.

"Unfortunately, it looks as though he has a rupture of his hamstring, so he is going to have a significant amount of time out."

Miller, who signed a one-year contract extension last season, has made 18 appearances this season, scoring four goals.

"Once we've scanned it, we have seen there is significant damage in there, so we have to be more conservative in our approach with him," added Murty.

"That's a painful one for him and a sore one for the group as he is an integral part of everything that we do around the place.

"If anyone knows Kenny, they know the standards that he drives, so we are going to miss him."