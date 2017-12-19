Celtic: Marvin Compper in Scotland before Leipzig switch

Marvin Compper arrived at Glasgow Airport on Tuesday morning

RB Leipzig central defender Marvin Compper has arrived in Scotland before a prospective transfer to Celtic.

The 32-year-old German is expected to sign for the Scottish Premiership leaders subject to a successful medical.

Compper, who has one cap for Germany, joined Leipzig after leaving Fiorentina in 2014.

But he has made only one start and one substitute appearance for the German Bundesliga outfit this season.

Compper, who began his career with Borussia Monchengladbach before five years with 1899 Hoffenheim, helped Leipzig win promotion in 2016.

He went on to make 26 appearances in the top flight last season, all but one of them in the starting line-up.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been looking to strengthen his options in central defence.

While Erik Sviatchenko was a long-term injury absentee, Israel midfielder Nir Bitton has at times deputised at the heart of the defence.

As have full-backs Mikael Lustig and Kieran Tierney.

Analysis

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Scotland football reporter

One of the few criticisms of Brendan Rodgers and Celtic has been the failure in the summer to sign a centre back. Jozo Simunovic and Dedryck Boyata - the partnership of choice last season - have each been afflicted by injury and lapses in form, while Erik Sviatchenko has missed most of the campaign through injury. The signing of Marvin Compper provides Rodgers with more depth and competition, but the manager may still want to strengthen that position further.