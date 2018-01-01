Manchester City v Watford

Manchester City fear striker Gabriel Jesus could be sidelined for up to two months

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is out after suffering a suspected knee injury at Crystal Palace.

Kevin de Bruyne was also forced off at Selhurst Park after a heavy tackle and is unlikely to be available for Tuesday's game.

David Silva, who has been absent for personal reasons, is not expected to play, but John Stones and Sergio Aguero could return to the starting line-up.

Watford captain Troy Deeney completes a four-match suspension.

Head coach Marco Silva is expected to choose from the same players he had available against Swansea.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Crystal Palace had a go, and I'd expect Watford to adopt a similar approach in the hope of catching Manchester City slightly out of sorts again in the midst of this busy run of games.

"I've always had a feeling that when City finally do see their unbeaten Premier League run of more than a year ended, it will be in this type of match rather than one of the 'bigger' ones.

"Maybe not this one specifically though. The Hornets have been struggling for results, and even with City now picking up injuries, Pep Guardiola is still likely to select a starting line-up who could all potentially be at the World Cup."

Twitter:@Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Pep Guardiola, asked about his Manchester City side ending the league season undefeated: "That is not going to happen. I am not thinking to be unbeaten.

"Maybe Arsene [Wenger] is worried about that but I tell him many times that 2004 run [when Arsenal avoided defeat throughout 2003-04] is for him.

"Today is completely different to 2004. [There] are now more strong teams, a lot of competitions, a lot of games. That is not going to happen."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Someone will beat Manchester City. But not this Watford side. They have been all over the shop ever since Everton made their unsuccessful approach for Marco Silva. They have lost five of their past six games and the players' form has just evaporated.

Prediction: 4-0

Lawro's full predictions v Lawro v Django Django bassist Jimmy Dixon

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won their last seven meetings with Watford in all competitions, scoring 24 goals and conceding just three.

Watford have failed to score in their last four league visits to Manchester City, and have never netted a top-flight goal at the Etihad Stadium.

Gary Porter scored the Hornets' last league goal away to City, in a 3-1 defeat at Maine Road in the second tier on 12 November 1988.

Watford's last win away to City was in the top flight on 18 April 1987.

Manchester City

Manchester City have never failed to score in back-to-back league games under Pep Guardiola.

City are unbeaten in 22 Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium (W17, D5) - their longest run since a 37-game streak ended in December 2012.

Manchester City goalkeepers have saved 10 of the last 17 penalties they have faced in all competitions.

Sergio Aguero has nine goals in five league and cup games against Watford, including two hat-tricks - one of which came in City's 6-0 win at Vicarage Road in September.

Aguero could become the second player to score a Premier League hat-trick against the same club twice in a season, after Emmanuel Adebayor against Derby County in 2007-08.

Raheem Sterling has scored eight goals in eight Premier League home games this season, as well as providing three assists.

Watford