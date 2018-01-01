West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

West Ham's Marko Arnautovic has five goals in his last five Premier League games, as many as he managed in his previous 38 matches

TEAM NEWS

West Ham winger Michail Antonio has yet to resume training after a groin problem, while Mark Noble is also a doubt because of a hamstring injury.

Reece Oxford is back from a loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach, but Sam Byram, Jose Fonte and Edimilson Fernandes are all still injured.

West Brom striker Salomon Rondon is struggling with a hamstring problem.

Midfielders Nacer Chadli and James Morrison are again ruled out by respective hip and Achilles problems.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Chris Wise: "West Ham and West Brom both changed their manager in November but both start the new year in the bottom three.

"If David Moyes can keep getting a tune out of Marko Arnautovic then the Hammers have a crucial creative spark. He's scored four goals in his last six games but given his overall Premier League record, it's tough to see him maintaining that form until May.

"West Ham will need to add quality to their already inflated squad in January but their need for match-winners isn't as great as Albion's.

"The Baggies will be glad to see the back of 2017 after seven league wins all year, and it's now over four months since the last one arrived.

"It's game number eight for Pardew so victory at one of his former stomping grounds would be very welcome."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Ham manager David Moyes: "The most important thing for us is to focus on how we can get ourselves away from the bottom.

"I don't like harping back to it but I think we might have been 13th if that decision had gone for us [at Bournemouth] on Boxing Day.

"It would have made us feel a lot better and our league position look a lot better.

"So all we can do is focus on ourselves and keep our home form as good as we can as well. We need to win our home games."

West Brom head coach Alan Pardew: "We've got to do something in the [transfer] window.

"When you look at teams with seven wins in a calendar year it's telling you something.

"As much as we've changed the intent and tried to change the psychology, a change of character in the dressing room might help everybody so I'll be pushing to hopefully get somebody in."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham are improving under David Moyes but West Brom will pick up results soon as Alan Pardew changes the way they play. Facing his old club, I fancy Pardew to find a way to take a point.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League home games against West Brom, although six of those have ended in draws, including each of the last four.

West Brom haven't kept a clean sheet in both league games against West Ham in a season since 1976-77.

West Ham United

West Ham have scored eight times in their last three league games - as many as in the previous 11 matches.

The Hammers have won just one of their last six Premier League games at the London Stadium (D2, L3).

Eighteen points from 20 games represents their worst tally at this stage of a top-flight season since 2013-14 (15 points).

Marko Arnautovic has five goals in his last five Premier League games, as many as he managed in his previous 38 appearances.

Adrian has kept three clean sheets in six league appearances this season, the same number of shut-outs that Joe Hart has recorded in 14 games.

Adrian's save percentage of 70.4% is also superior to Hart's 55.2%.

