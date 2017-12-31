Everton v Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku will miss a return to former club Everton after suffering a head injury in Manchester United's last game

TEAM NEWS

Everton will monitor midfielders James McCarthy and Yannick Bolasie.

Both have only recently returned to fitness and may struggle to start twice in the space of three days.

Romelu Lukaku will miss Manchester United's next two games after suffering a head injury against Southampton.

Fellow forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out for a month with a knee problem, while Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Eric Bailly all remain sidelined.

Chris Smalling, Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are doubts for Monday's game, while Ashley Young is set to begin a three-match ban after being charged with violent conduct by the Football Association.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "Never mind chasing Manchester City for the title - that ship has long since sailed; Manchester United now face a real fight to secure a top-four spot.

"That seemed unlikely when they moved seven points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal with victory at the Emirates just a month ago.

"Three successive draws have the fans worried, while losing the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic has done nothing to improve Jose Mourinho's mood. And don't even mention penalties!

"Sam Allardyce suffered his first defeat as Everton boss at Bournemouth and he wasn't best pleased with their efforts at West Brom on Boxing Day either.

"Rest assured he'll bring in reinforcements during the transfer window, but in the meantime today's script might have Wayne Rooney's fingerprints all over it."

Twitter: @martfisher1

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Everton manager Sam Allardyce: "The lads have done exceptionally well by turning around a leaky team.

"It's four goals [conceded] in nine [league and cup] games, and it's allowed us to escape what was a team threatened with relegation.

"I was brought in because this team was threatened with relegation. Now the players in their response have done absolutely magnificent in turning that around and into a positive situation to be able to move forward.

"But we've just got to keep working at all of that."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are unbeaten in the last six league and cup meetings (W4, D2).

The Toffees' last win against United was by 3-0 in April 2015 when James McCarthy, John Stones and Kevin Mirallas were on target.

However, Everton have only lost one of their last five Premier League home games against the Red Devils, winning three of those matches.

Victory would be Manchester United's 35th Premier League win against Everton, a new record for a team against a particular opponent.

Everton

The Toffees are unbeaten in their last five Premier League home games, winning four of those fixtures.

Their last top-flight defeat at Goodison Park was the 5-2 loss by Arsenal on 22 October.

This is Everton's first Premier League home game on New Year's Day since a 2-2 draw with Manchester City in 2003 - each of their last seven games on 1 January have been away.

Sam Allardyce has won just one of his last 21 Premier League games against Manchester United (D5, L15).

Manchester United