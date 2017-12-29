West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal
-
TEAM NEWS
West Brom forward Salomon Rondon is a doubt with a hamstring injury sustained on Boxing Day.
Record signing Nacer Chadli is expected to be out until March with a recurrence of a hip injury.
Arsenal's Nacho Monreal is absent with an ankle injury, while Olivier Giroud is expected to be out until mid-January with a hamstring problem.
The Gunners remain without midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who is also sidelined by a hamstring injury.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
Steve Wilson: "West Brom's long winless streak has continued under Alan Pardew, despite some signs of improvement, and scoring continues to be a massive problem.
"The last time Albion managed to score more than twice in a league game was back in March - strangely against Arsenal. Excitement-starved Baggies fans have had only nine Albion goals to cheer at the Hawthorns in the 14 top-flight games played there since, and their side has failed to score at all in eight of those matches.
"After an underwhelming December, Arsenal supporters will be desperate for a win to help see in the new year - and the start of a transfer window they're probably dreading."
WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY
West Brom head coach Alan Pardew on Nacer Chadli: "Nacer looks like his injury is as bad as it was originally. We think he's going to miss the first two months of this year which is a big blow for us. Coming out of the Stoke game that was probably as big a blow as the defeat.
"It's something we're going to have to deal with and something I'm going to have to look at in January, because obviously he's a quality player going out of the group for some considerable time."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
I fancy West Brom to cause a bit of an upset here, actually, because Arsenal are so inconsistent away from home and I am never sure what kind of performance to expect from them.
Prediction: 2-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Brom have won their last two home league games against Arsenal, as many as they had in the previous 23 home meetings.
- Arsenal have scored in all 23 of their Premier League games against West Brom.
West Brom
- West Brom are on an 18-match winless streak (D9, L9) - the longest such run in the Premier League since a 19-game sequence for Aston Villa which ended in January 2016.
- The Baggies have won just two of their last 29 top-flight games (D11, L16).
- They are without a win in six games (D3, L3) since Alan Pardew took over, scoring just twice.
- The Baggies have equalled their club Premier League record for most defeats in a single calendar year - 19 in 2014.
Arsenal
- Arsenal have won two of their last six league matches, drawing three and losing one.
- This will be a Premier League record 811th game in charge for Arsene Wenger.
- They could win back-to-back league games for the first time this season.
- Arsenal's tally of 50 goals conceded is their most in a calendar year in the top flight since 1984, when they let in 57.
- Jack Wilshere could start five consecutive Arsenal league matches for the first time since a run of six between September to October 2013.
- Alexis Sanchez has scored three goals in his last four Premier League games against West Brom.
|SAM's verdict
|Most probable score: 0-1
|Probability of draw: 23%
|Probability of home win: 18%
|Probability of away win: 59%
