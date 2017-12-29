West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal

Opposing managers Arsene Wenger and Alan Pardew have not always seen eye-to-eye

TEAM NEWS

West Brom forward Salomon Rondon is a doubt with a hamstring injury sustained on Boxing Day.

Record signing Nacer Chadli is expected to be out until March with a recurrence of a hip injury.

Arsenal's Nacho Monreal is absent with an ankle injury, while Olivier Giroud is expected to be out until mid-January with a hamstring problem.

The Gunners remain without midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who is also sidelined by a hamstring injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "West Brom's long winless streak has continued under Alan Pardew, despite some signs of improvement, and scoring continues to be a massive problem.

"The last time Albion managed to score more than twice in a league game was back in March - strangely against Arsenal. Excitement-starved Baggies fans have had only nine Albion goals to cheer at the Hawthorns in the 14 top-flight games played there since, and their side has failed to score at all in eight of those matches.

"After an underwhelming December, Arsenal supporters will be desperate for a win to help see in the new year - and the start of a transfer window they're probably dreading."

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Brom head coach Alan Pardew on Nacer Chadli: "Nacer looks like his injury is as bad as it was originally. We think he's going to miss the first two months of this year which is a big blow for us. Coming out of the Stoke game that was probably as big a blow as the defeat.

"It's something we're going to have to deal with and something I'm going to have to look at in January, because obviously he's a quality player going out of the group for some considerable time."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I fancy West Brom to cause a bit of an upset here, actually, because Arsenal are so inconsistent away from home and I am never sure what kind of performance to expect from them.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom have won their last two home league games against Arsenal, as many as they had in the previous 23 home meetings.

Arsenal have scored in all 23 of their Premier League games against West Brom.

West Brom

West Brom are on an 18-match winless streak (D9, L9) - the longest such run in the Premier League since a 19-game sequence for Aston Villa which ended in January 2016.

The Baggies have won just two of their last 29 top-flight games (D11, L16).

They are without a win in six games (D3, L3) since Alan Pardew took over, scoring just twice.

The Baggies have equalled their club Premier League record for most defeats in a single calendar year - 19 in 2014.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won two of their last six league matches, drawing three and losing one.

This will be a Premier League record 811th game in charge for Arsene Wenger.

They could win back-to-back league games for the first time this season.

Arsenal's tally of 50 goals conceded is their most in a calendar year in the top flight since 1984, when they let in 57.

Jack Wilshere could start five consecutive Arsenal league matches for the first time since a run of six between September to October 2013.

Alexis Sanchez has scored three goals in his last four Premier League games against West Brom.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 23% Probability of home win: 18% Probability of away win: 59%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.