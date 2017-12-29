Premier League
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal

Arsene Wenger, Alan Pardew
Opposing managers Arsene Wenger and Alan Pardew have not always seen eye-to-eye

TEAM NEWS

West Brom forward Salomon Rondon is a doubt with a hamstring injury sustained on Boxing Day.

Record signing Nacer Chadli is expected to be out until March with a recurrence of a hip injury.

Arsenal's Nacho Monreal is absent with an ankle injury, while Olivier Giroud is expected to be out until mid-January with a hamstring problem.

The Gunners remain without midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who is also sidelined by a hamstring injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "West Brom's long winless streak has continued under Alan Pardew, despite some signs of improvement, and scoring continues to be a massive problem.

"The last time Albion managed to score more than twice in a league game was back in March - strangely against Arsenal. Excitement-starved Baggies fans have had only nine Albion goals to cheer at the Hawthorns in the 14 top-flight games played there since, and their side has failed to score at all in eight of those matches.

"After an underwhelming December, Arsenal supporters will be desperate for a win to help see in the new year - and the start of a transfer window they're probably dreading."

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Brom head coach Alan Pardew on Nacer Chadli: "Nacer looks like his injury is as bad as it was originally. We think he's going to miss the first two months of this year which is a big blow for us. Coming out of the Stoke game that was probably as big a blow as the defeat.

"It's something we're going to have to deal with and something I'm going to have to look at in January, because obviously he's a quality player going out of the group for some considerable time."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I fancy West Brom to cause a bit of an upset here, actually, because Arsenal are so inconsistent away from home and I am never sure what kind of performance to expect from them.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Brom have won their last two home league games against Arsenal, as many as they had in the previous 23 home meetings.
  • Arsenal have scored in all 23 of their Premier League games against West Brom.

West Brom

  • West Brom are on an 18-match winless streak (D9, L9) - the longest such run in the Premier League since a 19-game sequence for Aston Villa which ended in January 2016.
  • The Baggies have won just two of their last 29 top-flight games (D11, L16).
  • They are without a win in six games (D3, L3) since Alan Pardew took over, scoring just twice.
  • The Baggies have equalled their club Premier League record for most defeats in a single calendar year - 19 in 2014.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal have won two of their last six league matches, drawing three and losing one.
  • This will be a Premier League record 811th game in charge for Arsene Wenger.
  • They could win back-to-back league games for the first time this season.
  • Arsenal's tally of 50 goals conceded is their most in a calendar year in the top flight since 1984, when they let in 57.
  • Jack Wilshere could start five consecutive Arsenal league matches for the first time since a run of six between September to October 2013.
  • Alexis Sanchez has scored three goals in his last four Premier League games against West Brom.
SAM's verdict
Most probable score: 0-1Probability of draw: 23%
Probability of home win: 18%Probability of away win: 59%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City20191061124958
2Man Utd20134343162743
3Chelsea20133434142042
4Liverpool20108246232338
5Tottenham20114539201937
6Arsenal20114537251237
7Burnley209651817133
8Leicester207673030027
9Everton207672430-627
10Watford207492935-625
11Huddersfield206591832-1423
12Brighton205691525-1021
13Stoke2055102341-1820
14Southampton204792030-1019
15Newcastle2053121930-1118
16Crystal Palace2046101832-1418
17West Ham2046102238-1618
18Bournemouth2045111831-1317
19West Brom202991427-1315
20Swansea2034131131-2013
