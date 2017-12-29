Watford v Swansea City

Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure has six goals in 19 Premier League games this season – after one in his previous 20 appearances

TEAM NEWS

Watford head coach Marco Silva could welcome back Will Hughes, Miguel Britos and Isaac Success after injury.

But skipper Troy Deeney, who is serving the third game of a four-match ban, remains absent.

New Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal could have Wilfried Bony back from a hamstring injury which has kept him out for two matches.

But Ki Sung-yueng and Kyle Bartley may miss out again with respective calf and knee injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "When Paul Clement was sacked by Swansea is there anyone who immediately thought Carlos Carvalhal would be his successor?

"The Portuguese manager, having left Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, now gets his personal promotion to the Premier League. He came close with the Owls after reaching the Championship play-offs for the past two seasons.

"Watford halted their poor run of form with victory over Leicester on Boxing Day, and will look to end 2017 in the top 10.

"Swansea will go into the new year in the relegation zone - the question is whether Carvalhal can take them to a place outside it come the end of the season in May?"

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Watford head coach Marco Silva: "Confidence is very important. We can do everything in the same way and I can talk good things for our players to win some confidence, but the most important thing is results.

"That's clear for all the clubs, not only us, and of course the win gives us these things. We need to show the same spirit and attitude to face Swansea.

"What can help us against them is if we play well and show the attitude and commitment as a team. That's what will give us an advantage."

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal: "Marco [Silva] is a good coach and their assistant coach [Joao Pedro Sousa] is my big friend. He is from my city Braga and we played together. Watford are a very organised team but we will fight for the three points.

"It will be the same against every opponent because I've never played in my career to draw any game. I always try to win, even when I was a coach in the third division in Portugal and we played teams from the top division."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford ended a run of four successive defeats when they came from a goal down to beat Leicester and I think Hornets boss Marco Silva will have another victory to celebrate here now they have got that bad spell out of their system.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have won three of the five Premier League meetings (D1, L1), including 1-0 victories in the last two clashes at Vicarage Road.

Those five meetings have featured just six goals, three of which came in Watford's 2-1 win at the Liberty Stadium in September.

Watford

Watford ended a six-match winless run (D1, L5) with a 2-1 victory on Boxing Day against Leicester.

Only five Premier League teams have won fewer points at home this season than Watford, whose tally so far is 12.

The Hornets have had 13 different goalscorers in the Premier League this season - more than any other side.

Andre Gray scored a hat-trick in his final league appearance of the calendar year in both 2015 and 2016 (both games were for his previous club Burnley).

Richarlison has been directly involved in nine Premier League goals this season - five goals and four assists - but his record in 10 home matches is one goal and no assists.

Swansea

Swansea have won just one of their last 12 Premier League matches, drawing two games and losing nine.

They have conceded 13 goals in their last four league matches.

Only two Premier League teams - Manchester City in 1995-96 and Derby in 2007-08 - have scored fewer goals in their first 20 games than Swansea have this season (the Swans have netted 11 times).

Swansea began the season away from home with a win and two draws, keeping three consecutive clean sheets in the process.

Since then they have lost seven consecutive away league matches, equalling their worst run in the top flight. In those games they have scored just three goals and conceded 16.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 58% Probability of away win: 18%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.