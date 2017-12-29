Huddersfield Town v Burnley

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner has guided his side to 11th in the Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield have no new injury concerns for the visit of Burnley.

Laurent Depoitre is vying for a recall, while Chris Lowe is in contention to recover from a foot problem.

Burnley will be without defender Stephen Ward, who is missing for a fourth game due to a knee injury.

James Tarkowski serves the final game of a three-match suspension while Chris Wood will be assessed after missing the draw at Manchester United.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "It's a toss up as to which of these clubs has provided the biggest surprise success story of the season so far.

"Is it humble Huddersfield, sitting 11th, six points clear of the relegation zone after a 45-year absence from the top flight?

"Or unfancied Burnley, punching above their weight and hanging on to the shirt-tails of the top six and dreaming of Europe?

"Huddersfield versus Burnley doesn't scream Premier League glamour and many neutrals might struggle to name many of the players on view, but in an age where money speaks volumes their respective success brings a warm glow to romantics everywhere."

Twitter: @martfisher1

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner on players being sold in the transfer window: "I think clubs have heard my message from last week.

"Save your phone calls, because we're not selling any player that we want to keep here come January."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on his side's good form: "I don't think the fans here are too drunk on it all.

"They know there's a reality to it. We have to work for everything we get.

"From the outside I think the fans are enjoying the ride but I think they're well aware there's no gimmes and we have to earn the right in everything we do."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Hold on to your hats, because I am going to tip Huddersfield to win.

It will be a tight game because both teams play that way, and I just think the Terriers will edge it.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions v sprint star Darren Campbell

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have lost just three of their 20 league games with Huddersfield Town since March 1971 (W11, D6).

They are also unbeaten in the last four, winning three of those matches.

However, Huddersfield have won two of the last three league encounters at home.

The reverse fixture on 23 September ended 0-0 and saw 13 shots in total - just one Premier League match this season has seen fewer attempted.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have suffered just one loss in five Premier League games (W2, D2) - their best run since an identical sequence at the start of the campaign.

They kept a clean sheet in their first three Premier League games this season, but have managed a shut-out in just three of their 17 matches since.

The Terriers have scored the first goal in seven league home games this season (W4, D2, L1) - only Manchester City, with eight, have done so more often.

The only time they have lost a Premier League game at home after scoring first was in November's 2-1 defeat against City.

Laurent Depoitre has had a hand in four goals in his last four Premier League games for Huddersfield (three goals and one assist).

Burnley

Sean Dyche's side have won away at Chelsea this season and picked up draws at Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Only the current top four have won more away points in the Premier League this season than Burnley (16).

However, the Clarets are winless in their last three Premier League fixtures (D2, L1) - their longest run without a victory this season.

They have made just 17 changes to their starting line-up in the Premier League this season, at least 12 fewer than any other side.

Burnley won their final league game in both 2015 and 2016, and in each win scored four goals - three of them from Andre Gray (he netted hat-tricks against Sunderland in 2016 and Bristol City in 2015).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 43% Probability of away win: 30%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.