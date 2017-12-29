Bournemouth v Everton

Wayne Rooney is Everton's top scorer this season with 10 Premier League goals

TEAM NEWS

A raft of players face late fitness tests for Bournemouth including Charlie Daniels and Harry Arter, who have both been out for two matches.

Joshua King and Andrew Surman will also be assessed, while Jermain Defoe and Junior Stanislas are sidelined.

Wayne Rooney returns for Everton after missing two games due to illness, while James McCarthy is also available.

However, Idrissa Gueye is a doubt and Leighton Baines has suffered a setback in his recovery from a calf problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Motson: "This is a tale of two sides in very different veins of form.

"Bournemouth are enduring a barren run under Eddie Howe with their ever-popular manager seemingly under pressure for the first time, both for results and his methods.

"They have conceded 11 goals in three league matches, and are winless in eight. A deviation from their adventurous style may be required to steady the ship and stave off fears of relegation.

"Sam Allardyce is an advocate of pragmatism and unapologetic for an often defensive approach, but when you are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions, and have kept five clean sheets, your methods are so much more difficult to question."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "I will have to make quite a few late calls on a number of players ahead of this one, whether they return for this game, the next game or in two games time I don't think any injury is serious.

"It is frustrating that we've had a lot of injuries at a time when we've had a lot of games. Our injury record has been good until the last few weeks."

Everton manager Sam Allardyce on signing a striker in January: "Players already here, like Sandro (Ramirez), haven't picked up the pace of the Premier League - he hasn't been able to show what he showed in Spain.

"I think Oumar (Niasse), while he has scored, hasn't made a regular place in the Everton side.

"And young (Dominic) Calvert-Lewin is battling away. I think he's got a bright future, but I don't think we can rely on him week in and week out at the moment."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth have not won any of their past eight league games, but they are at home and I just think this might be the moment where they turn the corner.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v sprint star Darren Campbell

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth's win in this fixture last season was their first ever over Everton in nine meetings overall.

Everton have won seven of those matches, including the last two, scoring 22 goals in the process.

The previous five Premier League meetings have produced 22 goals (4.4 per game), with Everton scoring 13 and Bournemouth nine.

Of those 22 goals, 10 (45%) have come in the final 15 minutes.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth could go nine Premier Leagues without winning for the first time.

The Cherries have won just two of their 10 home Premier League games this season (L5, D3), and are winless in the last four (L2, D2).

They have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven top-flight matches, conceding 17 goals since a 0-0 draw at Swansea on 25 November.

The 11 goals they have conceded in their last three Premier League games are as many as they shipped in the previous 12.

Everton

Everton are undefeated under Sam Allardyce, winning four and drawing three of his seven games in charge in all competitions.

They have conceded just two goals in their last seven league games (one of those matches was the 4-0 win against West Ham under caretaker David Unsworth).

Prior to that run they had gone 12 top-flight matches without a clean sheet, conceding 28 times.

The Toffees could record three consecutive goalless draws in the top flight for only the second time. They last did so in 1982.

Everton have not ended the year with a Premier League victory since 2013 (D1, L2).

Wayne Rooney has been involved in eight goals in his last five Premier League appearances, scoring six and assisting two.

He could score in four consecutive league appearances for the first time since March 2012.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 41% Probability of away win: 31%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.