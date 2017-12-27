Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Crystal Palace enjoyed a rare victory against Arsenal last April

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke is available for selection again after a one-match ban, which saw him miss the draw at Swansea on Boxing Day.

Joel Ward is still struggling with a groin problem.

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal is a doubt with an ankle injury suffered against Liverpool.

Forward Olivier Giroud and midfielder Aaron Ramsey remain sidelined with hamstring problems along with Santi Cazorla who has an ankle injury.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "We were without (Christian) Benteke at Swansea; he was a big loss for us in the way we are trying to play.

"I thought Wilf (Zaha) and Andros (Townsend) did a fantastic job but when they are playing together we don't have a physical presence or that focal point in attack which most teams would like. I miss Benteke in good form, that's for sure, and we'll be pleased to welcome him back for these coming games."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "What we want is to stop conceding goals, stop missing chances, but as well I want [my players] all to continue to play with the same spirit, the same determination and the same love of the game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Eagles turned Arsenal over 3-0 in this fixture at the end of last season, when Sam Allardyce was in charge.

Arsenal remain extremely inconsistent, but a repeat of that result from April is asking a lot from Palace despite their recent form, and I am going to go for a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Palace won the last meeting, a 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park in April that was their first victory against the Gunners since October 1994.

Arsenal were unbeaten in the previous 14 meetings in all competitions (W10, D4).

Palace have won just four of the 41 all-time meetings, drawing 11 and losing 26.

Crystal Palace

Palace are on an eight-match unbeaten run (W3, D5) - their longest top-flight run since a 12-match stretch in October 1990.

They are unbeaten in their last six home league games (W3, D3) and have scored exactly two goals in each game.

Palace have only kept one clean sheet in the 13 home Premier League matches since their 3-0 win over Arsenal at Selhurst Park in April.

Christian Benteke has scored in just three of his 25 Premier League home appearances for Palace.

Arsenal

Arsenal have lost just won of their last eight matches (W4, D3).

The Gunners have won just two away league games this season - their joint-fewest tally after nine games of a Premier League season.

Arsenal's 11 league defeats in 2017 is a Premier League-high under Arsene Wenger.

Their tally of 48 goals conceded is the most in a calendar year in the top-flight since 1984 when they let in 57.

Arsene Wenger takes charge of his 810th Premier League game, equalling Sir Alex Ferguson's record.

Petr Cech is one short of becoming the first goalkeeper to keep 200 Premier League clean sheets.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 21% Probability of away win: 54%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.