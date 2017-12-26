Newcastle United v Manchester City
-
TEAM NEWS
Newcastle will have Jonjo Shelvey available after suspension.
Midfielders Mikel Merino and Isaac Hayden both have knocks that will be assessed.
Manchester City have no new injury problems but could rotate their squad with the festive games coming thick and fast.
Defender John Stones is back in training after a hamstring injury but the game is likely to come too soon for him.
RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
John Murray: "The good news for Newcastle was last weekend's first win since October. The bad news is they now play Manchester City twice in their next five Premier League matches.
"It makes those three points at West Ham all the more gratefully received, particularly as it now looks increasingly unlikely any takeover will be completed by the time the January transfer window closes.
"Ominously for Newcastle, Manchester City have come on strong in the last fortnight and have scored four goals in each of their last three league matches.
"It's hard to see them not extending their current record run to 18 in a row."
WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez: "We have been on a bad run but we have kept working hard and maintained belief.
"The victory has given us a big boost in confidence, and it will be good if we can now back that result up against Manchester City."
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "[We must] do what we have done until now - that is what we have to do, and focus on Newcastle.
"Focus on what we have to do on the pitch - defensively, offensively, individually, as a group.
"Forget a bit about the schedule and the table, and focus on what we have to do. That is the best way."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Rafa Benitez is very good at negating the opposition in matches like this but even so, I do not see Newcastle stopping City's winning run.
Prediction: 0-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Newcastle have gone 19 Premier League matches without a victory in this fixture since a 1-0 home win in September 2005 (D3, L16).
- Manchester City can set a new club record of 20 unbeaten league games against a specific opponent. They also went 19 matches unbeaten against Barnsley between 1898 and 1987.
- However, Newcastle did beat City as recently as October 2014, in a League Cup tie at the Etihad Stadium.
Newcastle United
- Newcastle earned their first win in 10 Premier League games at West Ham on Saturday (D1, L8).
- However, they have lost their last four home fixtures. They haven't fared worse in the league since a six-match losing streak in October 1953.
- Rafael Benítez is unbeaten in all eight Premier League home fixtures as a manager versus Manchester City, winning the first four and drawing the next four.
- Benitez's first top-flight game as a manager came in September 1995 when his Real Valladolid side played Barcelona, whose side that day included Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City
- City have won 17 successive league matches, eight of them at home.
- The only club in Europe's five biggest leagues to have ever had a longer winning streak is Bayern Munich, who earned 19 victories in a row under Pep Guardiola in 2013-14.
- Manchester City could equal the English top-flight record of 11 consecutive away victories, set by Chelsea from April to December 2008.
- The league leaders have scored two goals or more in their last 12 consecutive league matches.
- Manchester City have scored 101 league goals in 2017 - the last team to have scored more in the English top flight within a single year were Liverpool in 1982, with 106 goals.
- Sergio Aguero has scored nine goals his last five Premier League games against Newcastle, including five in a 6-1 win at the Etihad Stadium in October 2015.