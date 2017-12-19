Alexis Sanchez: Arsenal legend Ian Wright says Chile forward has 'clocked off'

Alexis Sanchez joined Arsenal in 2014 for a fee in the region of £35m

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is "not putting in a shift" and looks as though he has "clocked off", says Gunners legend Ian Wright.

The 29-year-old has scored four Premier League goals this season - eight fewer than at the same stage last year.

Sanchez, who was linked with Manchester City in the summer, is out of contract at the end of the season.

"The way he's playing now, I can't see how that is going to hurt Arsenal," Wright told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Sanchez has scored 77 times for Arsenal since joining the club from Barcelona in 2014.

Wright, who scored 185 times in 288 appearances for the Gunners, does not believe the Chile forward is "putting it in".

He said: "People looking in who are potential buyers, what are they thinking about him and his attitude?"

Like Sanchez, midfielder Mesut Ozil is also out of contract in the summer.

The 29-year-old scored the only goal in Saturday's victory over Newcastle, and created eight goalscoring chances.

But Wright is not hopeful the German will stay.

"I'd love to be proved wrong," he said. "What we're seeing from him now is the kind of play we want to be seeing from him."