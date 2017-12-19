Raheem Sterling: Police make an arrest over claims of hate crime

Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's top goalscorer so far this season

Police investigating allegations Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was the subject of a hate crime have arrested a man.

It was reported Sterling was racially abused and attacked on Saturday after arriving at City's training ground.

Greater Manchester Police said they arrested a 29-year-old on suspicion of racially aggravated assault and are treating the case as a hate crime.

City are yet to comment on the allegation or arrest.

Detective chief inspector Paul Walker added: "Racism will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester and has no place in civilised society. We take every report incredibly seriously."

Sterling is City's top scorer so far this season, with 15 goals in all competitions.