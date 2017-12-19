Derry City start league season away to Waterford

Waterford were promoted as First Division champions

Derry City will kick-off the 2018 League of Ireland season with a trip to newly-promoted Waterford.

Kenny Shiels' Candystripes finished fourth in the 2017 Premier Division, qualifying for the Europa League.

The match against Waterford will be on Friday, 16 February at the Regional Sports Centre.

Derry's first competitive match at their redeveloped Brandywell ground will be against Sligo Rovers on Friday, 23 February.

The new ground will have a covered 955-seat stand, an artificial pitch, training pitch and changing rooms and media facilities.

Last season, while work was being carried out at the Brandywell, Derry played their home matches at Maginn Park in Buncrana, County Donegal.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division - Friday 16 February Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers Dundalk v Bray Wanderers St Patrick's Athletic v Cork City Waterford v Derry City