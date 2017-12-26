National League
Tranmere4Fylde1

Tranmere Rovers 4-1 AFC Fylde

Tranmere boosted their play-off push with an emphatic victory over AFC Fylde.

Ritchie Sutton opened the scoring in the 36th minute, volleying home from James Norwood's header.

He made it 2-0 just before the break, collecting the rebound after Jay Lynch could only parry Oliver Norburn's shot.

Connor Jennings fired in from the edge of the area eight minutes into the second half, and, although Jonny Smith curled home a goal for the visitors just before the hour, a second goal from distance from Jennings settled matters with 20 minutes to go.

There was still time for Danny Rowe to hit the crossbar for Fylde, but Tranmere took three points that move them into the top six.

Line-ups

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 31Clarke
  • 2Buxton
  • 5McNulty
  • 4Sutton
  • 32BanksSubstituted forHughesat 70'minutes
  • 15NorburnBooked at 65mins
  • 10Norwood
  • 11Jennings
  • 18Mottley-HenrySubstituted forGumbsat 81'minutes
  • 9CookSubstituted forMcDonaghat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 25Pilling
  • 29Cole
  • 24Hughes
  • 22McDonagh
  • 28Gumbs

Fylde

  • 13Lynch
  • 5Tunnicliffe
  • 24Edmundson
  • 3Francis-Angol
  • 15Grand
  • 2Montrose
  • 18SmithSubstituted forMcCreadyat 75'minutes
  • 12TaylorSubstituted forBondat 74'minutes
  • 20TasdemirSubstituted forMuldoonat 58'minutes
  • 16Richards
  • 9Rowe

Substitutes

  • 22Burke
  • 14McCready
  • 6Bond
  • 17Blinkhorn
  • 11Muldoon
Referee:
Simon Barrow

Live Text

Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 4, AFC Fylde 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 4, AFC Fylde 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Gerry McDonagh replaces Andy Cook.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Evan Gumbs replaces Dylan Mottley-Henry.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Tom McCready replaces Johnny Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Andy Bond replaces Jason Taylor.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jeff Hughes replaces Oliver Banks.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 4, AFC Fylde 1. Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).

Booking

Oliver Norburn (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jack Muldoon replaces Serhat Tasdemir.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 3, AFC Fylde 1. Johnny Smith (AFC Fylde).

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 3, AFC Fylde 0. Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).

Second Half

Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 2, AFC Fylde 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, AFC Fylde 0.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, AFC Fylde 0. Ritchie Sutton (Tranmere Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, AFC Fylde 0. Ritchie Sutton (Tranmere Rovers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2614663325848
2Sutton United2613673932745
3Aldershot26128641271444
4Wrexham2612862419544
5Dover261110535191643
6Tranmere25117735201540
7Dag & Red25117739291040
8Boreham Wood2510963426839
9Ebbsfleet25911536261038
10Bromley2610884134738
11Maidenhead United2691073535037
12Maidstone United249872731-435
13Woking24103113135-433
14Halifax2688103034-432
15Hartlepool2688102732-532
16Gateshead2471073024631
17Eastleigh2661283438-430
18Leyton Orient2686123541-630
19Fylde237883433129
20Barrow2678113134-329
21Guiseley2449112241-1921
22Chester2549122242-2021
23Torquay2648142339-1620
24Solihull Moors2645172143-2217
