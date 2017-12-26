Maidenhead United 1-0 Solihull Moors

National League
Maidenhead United1Solihull Moors0

Christian Smith scored the only goal as Maidenhead beat Solihull Moors in the National League.

Smith's header was all that could separate the sides as Maidenhead stayed right in the play-off mix but the visitors remained rooted to the foot of the table.

The hosts had the first real chance as Adrian Clifton's shot was blocked, but Moors hit back and Carl Pentney was forced to make a smart save to deny Akwasi Asante.

Jake Hyde was then forced off through injury for the Magpies with Sean Marks replacing him.

Darren Carter brought a save from Pentney early in the second half but it was Maidenhead who went closest as Jamey Osborn was forced to clear Smith's effort off the line following a corner.

Smith had his goal on the hour mark, however, as he headed home Harry Pritchard's corner.

The two combined in similar fashion 12 minutes later but Smith headed over the bar and Pentney continued his impressive afternoon in the home goal, turning away Osborne's shot from 18 yards in the last 10 minutes.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

  • 1Pentney
  • 5Massey
  • 20Kilman
  • 14Pritchard
  • 24Goodman
  • 23Peters
  • 4Odametey
  • 17Clifton
  • 25SmithBooked at 76minsSubstituted forOwusuat 87'minutes
  • 26MulleySubstituted forUpwardat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10HydeSubstituted forMarksat 32'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Emmanuel
  • 8Comley
  • 9Marks
  • 12Owusu
  • 19Upward

Solihull Moors

  • 13O'Leary
  • 30Kelleher
  • 2Green
  • 36Osborne
  • 22GreenSubstituted forCarlineat 77'minutes
  • 18Reckord
  • 26Daly
  • 7Murombedzi
  • 4Carter
  • 34Asante
  • 17AfolayanSubstituted forStorerat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bowen
  • 15Martin
  • 19Frempah
  • 25Carline
  • 27Storer
Referee:
Richard Hulme
Attendance:
1,261

Live Text

Match ends, Maidenhead United 1, Solihull Moors 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Maidenhead United 1, Solihull Moors 0.

Booking

Ryan Upward (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Nana Owusu replaces Christian Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Jack Storer replaces Oladapo Afolayan.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. George Carline replaces Paul Green.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Ryan Upward replaces James Mulley.

Booking

Christian Smith (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Solihull Moors 0. Christian Smith (Maidenhead United).

Second Half

Second Half begins Maidenhead United 0, Solihull Moors 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Maidenhead United 0, Solihull Moors 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Sean Marks replaces Jake Hyde.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2614663325848
2Sutton United2613673932745
3Aldershot26128641271444
4Wrexham2612862419544
5Dover261110535191643
6Tranmere25117735201540
7Dag & Red25117739291040
8Boreham Wood2510963426839
9Ebbsfleet25911536261038
10Bromley2610884134738
11Maidenhead United2691073535037
12Maidstone United249872731-435
13Woking24103113135-433
14Halifax2688103034-432
15Hartlepool2688102732-532
16Gateshead2471073024631
17Eastleigh2661283438-430
18Leyton Orient2686123541-630
19Fylde237883433129
20Barrow2678113134-329
21Guiseley2449112241-1921
22Chester2549122242-2021
23Torquay2648142339-1620
24Solihull Moors2645172143-2217
