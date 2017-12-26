National League
Aldershot Town 3-1 Woking

Shamir Fenelon scored a first-half double as Aldershot moved into third spot in the National League with victory over Woking at the Recreation Ground.

The Shots took the lead when Bobby-Joe Taylor's cross was only half-cleared to Fenelon, who turned and netted with conviction.

Inih Effiong scored a smart half-volley from Joe Ward's centre to equalise quickly for the Cards and the same player then hit the crossbar in a frantic opening phase.

But Fenelon took his second well, beating Nathan Baxter in a one-on-one after latching on to a through ball by Scott Rendell.

The second half was crowned by a real Christmas cracker of a goal as Manny Oyeleke sealed Aldershot's win by smashing in their third off the bar.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Aldershot

  • 34Ward
  • 3Alexander
  • 5Evans
  • 11MensahSubstituted forBozierat 89'minutes
  • 8Oyeleke
  • 7FenelonSubstituted forMcClureat 73'minutes
  • 9Rendell
  • 16Gallagher
  • 21FowlerBooked at 41mins
  • 22Reynolds
  • 27TaylorBooked at 46mins

Substitutes

  • 1Cole
  • 10McClure
  • 15Lyons-Foster
  • 24Bozier

Woking

  • 1Baxter
  • 2Ramsay
  • 3Ralph
  • 10BantonSubstituted forSaraivaat 65'minutes
  • 8Isaac
  • 5Staunton
  • 9Effiong
  • 12CarterSubstituted forPhilpotat 71'minutes
  • 15WynterSubstituted forJonesat 78'minutes
  • 22Ferdinand
  • 23Ward

Substitutes

  • 4Jones
  • 6Orlu
  • 14Saraiva
  • 20Philpot
  • 30Wollacott
Referee:
David Rock

Live Text

Match ends, Aldershot Town 3, Woking 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 3, Woking 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Matt Bozier replaces Bernard Mensah.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Joey Jones replaces Jordan Wynter.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Matt McClure replaces Shamir Fenelon.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Jamie Philpot replaces Charlie Carter.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Fabio Saraiva replaces Jason Banton.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 3, Woking 1. Manny Oyeleke (Aldershot Town).

Booking

Bobby-Joe Taylor (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Aldershot Town 2, Woking 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Aldershot Town 2, Woking 1.

Booking

George Fowler (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 2, Woking 1. Shamir Fenelon (Aldershot Town).

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Woking 1. Inih Effiong (Woking).

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Woking 0. Shamir Fenelon (Aldershot Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2614663325848
2Sutton United2613673932745
3Aldershot26128641271444
4Wrexham2612862419544
5Dover261110535191643
6Tranmere25117735201540
7Dag & Red25117739291040
8Boreham Wood2510963426839
9Ebbsfleet25911536261038
10Bromley2610884134738
11Maidenhead United2691073535037
12Maidstone United249872731-435
13Woking24103113135-433
14Halifax2688103034-432
15Hartlepool2688102732-532
16Gateshead2471073024631
17Eastleigh2661283438-430
18Leyton Orient2686123541-630
19Fylde237883433129
20Barrow2678113134-329
21Guiseley2449112241-1921
22Chester2549122242-2021
23Torquay2648142339-1620
24Solihull Moors2645172143-2217
View full National League table

