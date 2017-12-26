National League
Macclesfield2Halifax1

Macclesfield Town 2-1 FC Halifax Town

Tyrone Marsh's second-half header saw National League leaders Macclesfield come from behind to beat Halifax.

Tom Denton put the Shayman ahead in the 11th minute when he latched onto a free header for his ninth goal of the season.

Danny Whitehead levelled for the Silkmen with a header in first-half stoppage time to leave the match all square at the break.

Denton had a shot cleared off the line early in the second half before Marsh headed into the bottom corner to earn victory in the 78th minute.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Macclesfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 2Hodgkiss
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 18Whitehead
  • 15Kennedy
  • 4Lowe
  • 11Lloyd
  • 20BurgessSubstituted forDurrellat 65'minutes
  • 23Whitaker
  • 9WilsonSubstituted forHancoxat 84'minutes
  • 8Marsh

Substitutes

  • 5Pilkington
  • 7Durrell
  • 12Ramsbottom
  • 16Hancox
  • 22Arthur

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Moyo
  • 3Wilde
  • 15MacDonald
  • 6GarnerBooked at 68mins
  • 5BrownBooked at 34mins
  • 11McManusSubstituted forTomlinsonat 70'minutes
  • 18ClarkeSubstituted forWaringat 88'minutes
  • 20Hibbs
  • 22Collins
  • 9Denton

Substitutes

  • 10Oliver
  • 13Nicholson
  • 14Tomlinson
  • 38Waring
  • 39Duckworth
Referee:
Peter Gibbons

Live Text

Match ends, Macclesfield Town 2, FC Halifax Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Macclesfield Town 2, FC Halifax Town 1.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. George Waring replaces Danny Clarke.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Mitch Hancox replaces Scott Wilson.

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 2, FC Halifax Town 1. Tyrone Marsh (Macclesfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Ben Tomlinson replaces Scott McManus.

Booking

Scott Garner (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Elliott Durrell replaces Scott Burgess.

Second Half

Second Half begins Macclesfield Town 1, FC Halifax Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Macclesfield Town 1, FC Halifax Town 1.

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, FC Halifax Town 1. Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town).

Booking

Matty Brown (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 0, FC Halifax Town 1. Tom Denton (FC Halifax Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2614663325848
2Sutton United2613673932745
3Aldershot26128641271444
4Wrexham2612862419544
5Dover261110535191643
6Tranmere25117735201540
7Dag & Red25117739291040
8Boreham Wood2510963426839
9Ebbsfleet25911536261038
10Bromley2610884134738
11Maidenhead United2691073535037
12Maidstone United249872731-435
13Woking24103113135-433
14Halifax2688103034-432
15Hartlepool2688102732-532
16Gateshead2471073024631
17Eastleigh2661283438-430
18Leyton Orient2686123541-630
19Fylde237883433129
20Barrow2678113134-329
21Guiseley2449112241-1921
22Chester2549122242-2021
23Torquay2648142339-1620
24Solihull Moors2645172143-2217
View full National League table

