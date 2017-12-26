Match ends, Macclesfield Town 2, FC Halifax Town 1.
Macclesfield Town 2-1 FC Halifax Town
-
- From the section Conference
Tyrone Marsh's second-half header saw National League leaders Macclesfield come from behind to beat Halifax.
Tom Denton put the Shayman ahead in the 11th minute when he latched onto a free header for his ninth goal of the season.
Danny Whitehead levelled for the Silkmen with a header in first-half stoppage time to leave the match all square at the break.
Denton had a shot cleared off the line early in the second half before Marsh headed into the bottom corner to earn victory in the 78th minute.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Macclesfield
- 1Jalal
- 2Hodgkiss
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 18Whitehead
- 15Kennedy
- 4Lowe
- 11Lloyd
- 20BurgessSubstituted forDurrellat 65'minutes
- 23Whitaker
- 9WilsonSubstituted forHancoxat 84'minutes
- 8Marsh
Substitutes
- 5Pilkington
- 7Durrell
- 12Ramsbottom
- 16Hancox
- 22Arthur
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 2Moyo
- 3Wilde
- 15MacDonald
- 6GarnerBooked at 68mins
- 5BrownBooked at 34mins
- 11McManusSubstituted forTomlinsonat 70'minutes
- 18ClarkeSubstituted forWaringat 88'minutes
- 20Hibbs
- 22Collins
- 9Denton
Substitutes
- 10Oliver
- 13Nicholson
- 14Tomlinson
- 38Waring
- 39Duckworth
- Referee:
- Peter Gibbons
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Macclesfield Town 2, FC Halifax Town 1.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. George Waring replaces Danny Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Mitch Hancox replaces Scott Wilson.
Goal!
Goal! Macclesfield Town 2, FC Halifax Town 1. Tyrone Marsh (Macclesfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Ben Tomlinson replaces Scott McManus.
Booking
Scott Garner (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Elliott Durrell replaces Scott Burgess.
Second Half
Second Half begins Macclesfield Town 1, FC Halifax Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Macclesfield Town 1, FC Halifax Town 1.
Goal!
Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, FC Halifax Town 1. Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town).
Booking
Matty Brown (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Macclesfield Town 0, FC Halifax Town 1. Tom Denton (FC Halifax Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.