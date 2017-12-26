Eastleigh 1-1 Torquay United

Eastleigh and 10-man Torquay played out a draw at Silverlake Stadium on a frustrating day for both sides.

The hosts had the better of a tight first half, but the closest they came against Gary Owers' organised outfit was a Paul McCallum header that hit the bar.

Torquay seized the advantage from the penalty spot early in the second half, Jamie Reid slotting in nicely after a foul on Ruairi Keating had prompted the award.

The Gulls' advantage was weakened when George Dowling was sent off for a second yellow after a foul on Sam Wood after 64 minutes.

Cavanagh Miley turned home Chris Zebroski's cut-back to level after 73 minutes, but the second-from-bottom visitors held on for a point.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.