Match ends, Eastleigh 1, Torquay United 1.
Eastleigh 1-1 Torquay United
-
- From the section Conference
Eastleigh and 10-man Torquay played out a draw at Silverlake Stadium on a frustrating day for both sides.
The hosts had the better of a tight first half, but the closest they came against Gary Owers' organised outfit was a Paul McCallum header that hit the bar.
Torquay seized the advantage from the penalty spot early in the second half, Jamie Reid slotting in nicely after a foul on Ruairi Keating had prompted the award.
The Gulls' advantage was weakened when George Dowling was sent off for a second yellow after a foul on Sam Wood after 64 minutes.
Cavanagh Miley turned home Chris Zebroski's cut-back to level after 73 minutes, but the second-from-bottom visitors held on for a point.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Eastleigh
- 1Stack
- 2Hoyte
- 7Wood
- 19Hollands
- 11ZebroskiSubstituted forMcAllisterat 83'minutes
- 9McCallum
- 17Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forYeatesat 58'minutes
- 22BoyceBooked at 47mins
- 24Miley
- 26MatthewsSubstituted forConstableat 70'minutes
- 27Howe
Substitutes
- 8Constable
- 10Yeates
- 15Obileye
- 18McAllister
- 30Shaw
Torquay
- 30Dorel
- 2EfeteBooked at 40mins
- 3Davis
- 10KeatingSubstituted forGoslingat 76'minutes
- 5McGinty
- 4Lathrope
- 8Young
- 19ReidSubstituted forPittmanat 76'minutes
- 21Davey
- 24DowlingBooked at 64mins
- 26Andresson
Substitutes
- 1Clarke
- 9Pittman
- 11Gosling
- 22Gnabouyou
- 27Myrie-Williams
- Referee:
- Savvas Yianni
- Attendance:
- 2,092
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Torquay United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Craig McAllister replaces Chris Zebroski.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Jake Gosling replaces Ruairi Keating.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Jon-Paul Pittman replaces Jamie Reid.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Torquay United 1. Cavanagh Miley (Eastleigh).
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. James Constable replaces Sam Matthews.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to George Dowling (Torquay United) for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Mark Yeates replaces Bradley Hudson-Odoi.
Booking
George Dowling (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 0, Torquay United 1. Jamie Reid (Torquay United) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
Andrew Boyce (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Eastleigh 0, Torquay United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Eastleigh 0, Torquay United 0.
Booking
Michee Efete (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.