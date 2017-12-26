Match ends, Boreham Wood 0, Sutton United 4.
Boreham Wood 0-4 Sutton United
-
Sutton ended Boreham Wood's 12-match unbeaten run in the National League with a stunning victory at Meadow Park.
Jamie Collins opened the away side's account from the penalty spot after Jamie Turley had fouled Tom Bolarinwa in the box.
Paul Doswell's men then effectively secured the three points on stroke of half-time thanks to a double whammy.
Home midfielder Keiran Murtagh was sent off for a professional foul on Craig Eastmond in the box, and this time it was Nicky Bailey who stroked in the penalty and the 10 men wilted in the second half.
Bolarinwa released Eastmond, who outfoxed Grant Smith in a one-on-one to make it 3-0, and the midfielder added a fourth late on.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
- 1Smith
- 8ChampionBooked at 45mins
- 17TurleyBooked at 31mins
- 2Smith
- 7ShakesBooked at 46mins
- 19BalantaSubstituted forJarvisat 59'minutes
- 11AndradeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forChesmainat 78'minutes
- 10MurtaghBooked at 45mins
- 4Ricketts
- 15JeffersSubstituted forTurgottat 59'minutes
- 6Stephens
Substitutes
- 12Johnson
- 21Burbidge
- 23Turgott
- 25Chesmain
- 26Jarvis
Sutton United
- 26Butler
- 16Bailey
- 27DownerBooked at 34mins
- 6Collins
- 15EastmondSubstituted forTaylorat 79'minutes
- 20WrightSubstituted forCoombesat 63'minutes
- 30Bolarinwa
- 22Walton
- 8DavisSubstituted forSpenceat 72'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 14Dundas
- 3Thomas
Substitutes
- 9Lafayette
- 10Coombes
- 11Cadogan
- 17Spence
- 23Taylor
- Referee:
- Alan Dale
- Attendance:
- 455
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Sutton United 4.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Josh Taylor replaces Craig Eastmond.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Noah Chesmain replaces Bruno Andrade.
Booking
Daniel Spence (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Sutton United 4. Craig Eastmond (Sutton United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Daniel Spence replaces Kenny Davis.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Sutton United 3. Craig Eastmond (Sutton United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Adam Coombes replaces Tommy Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Blair Turgott replaces Shaun Jeffers.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Aaron Jarvis replaces Angelo Balanta.
Booking
Ricky Shakes (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Boreham Wood 0, Sutton United 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Sutton United 2.
Dismissal
Kieran Murtagh (Boreham Wood) is shown the red card.
Booking
Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Tom Champion (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Sutton United 2. Nicky Bailey (Sutton United).
Booking
Simon Downer (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Sutton United 1. Jamie Collins (Sutton United).
Booking
Jamie Turley (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.