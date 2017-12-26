Match ends, Chester FC 0, Guiseley 2.
Chester 0-2 Guiseley
-
- From the section Conference
Guiseley moved above relegation rivals Chester in the National League with an impressive victory at the Deva Stadium.
The home side were stunned as early as the fourth minute when Callum McFadzean found the top corner from distance with a rasping shot past Sam Hornby.
Chester's afternoon got worse after a quarter of an hour when Ryan Astles dallied in possession and James Roberts intercepted before slotting in.
Matters nosedived further for Marcus Bignot's strugglers when Lathaniel Rowe-Turner was given a straight red for an ugly lunge on Roberts.
Guiseley remained on top in the second half to record their first win in 10 matches and lift themselves above Chester on goal difference - although both sides are eight points adrift of safety.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Chester
- 28Hornby
- 18Jones
- 6Astles
- 17Dawson
- 3Rowe-TurnerBooked at 26mins
- 31Gough
- 4James
- 21ShawSubstituted forMahonat 75'minutes
- 29Hall-Johnson
- 9WhiteSubstituted forArcherat 65'minutes
- 10HannahSubstituted forAkintundeat 33'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Halls
- 7Mahon
- 8Turnbull
- 20Akintunde
- 30Archer
Guiseley
- 1MaxtedBooked at 80mins
- 36Harvey
- 38Crookes
- 5Palmer
- 15McFadzeanBooked at 76mins
- 39RobertsSubstituted forCorreiaat 89'minutes
- 28LenighanBooked at 46mins
- 17PurverBooked at 31mins
- 6Lawlor
- 30Fondop-TalomSubstituted forOdejayiat 83'minutes
- 2Brown
Substitutes
- 12Correia
- 19Odejayi
- 33Koue Niate
- 34Holden
- 37Hughes
- Referee:
- Karl Evans
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chester FC 0, Guiseley 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Raul Correia replaces James Roberts.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Kayode Odejayi replaces Mike Fondop-Talom.
Booking
Jon Maxted (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Callum McFadzean (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Craig Mahon replaces Tom Shaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Jordan Archer replaces Harry White.
Booking
Simon Lenighan (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Chester FC 0, Guiseley 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chester FC 0, Guiseley 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. James Akintunde replaces Ross Hannah.
Booking
Alex Purver (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Lathanial Rowe-Turner (Chester FC) is shown the red card.
Goal!
Goal! Chester FC 0, Guiseley 2. James Roberts (Guiseley).
Goal!
Goal! Chester FC 0, Guiseley 1. Callum McFadzean (Guiseley).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.