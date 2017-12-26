Match ends, Dover Athletic 2, Maidstone United 2.
Dover Athletic 2-2 Maidstone United
Dover battled back from two down to draw with Maidstone at the Crabble Athletic Ground.
Joe Pigott's double put the away side in command at the interval. The striker curled an excellent shot past Mitch Walker from distance, and then headed in to complete his double just five minutes later.
It seemed destined not to be Dover's day when Mitch Brundle hit the underside of the bar in the second half.
But Nortei Nortey nodded in a Josh Passley cross to reduce the arrears with half an hour to go.
Ryan Bird then pounced in the 80th minute after Stones stopper Lee Worgan had failed to push substitute Kadell Daniel's effort to safety.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Dover
- 1Walker
- 2Passley
- 6Essam
- 8Brundle
- 4Gallifuoco
- 5Parry
- 3Ilesanmi
- 18Nortey
- 11Pinnock
- 17Bird
- 25JeffreySubstituted forDanielat 54'minutesBooked at 74mins
Substitutes
- 7Richards
- 12Fazakerley
- 19Alabi
- 23Daniel
- 27Deen-Conteh
Maidstone United
- 13Worgan
- 22Ofori-Twumasi
- 3FinneySubstituted forOkuonghaeat 15'minutes
- 14Reason
- 13AndersonBooked at 73mins
- 5Wynter
- 8Lewis
- 39Collins
- 27HinesSubstituted forWraightat 81'minutes
- 7LozaSubstituted forPrestedgeat 70'minutes
- 32Pigott
Substitutes
- 2Hare
- 4Prestedge
- 6Okuonghae
- 10Paxman
- 11Wraight
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dover Athletic 2, Maidstone United 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Tom Wraight replaces Zavon Hines.
Goal!
Goal! Dover Athletic 2, Maidstone United 2. Ryan Bird (Dover Athletic).
Booking
Kadell Daniel (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Joe Anderson (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Reece Prestedge replaces Jamar Loza.
Goal!
Goal! Dover Athletic 1, Maidstone United 2. Nortei Nortey (Dover Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Kadell Daniel replaces Anthony Jeffrey.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dover Athletic 0, Maidstone United 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dover Athletic 0, Maidstone United 2.
Goal!
Goal! Dover Athletic 0, Maidstone United 2. Joe Pigott (Maidstone United).
Goal!
Goal! Dover Athletic 0, Maidstone United 1. Joe Pigott (Maidstone United).
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Magnus Okuonghae replaces Alex Finney.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.