Dover Athletic 2-2 Maidstone United

Dover battled back from two down to draw with Maidstone at the Crabble Athletic Ground.

Joe Pigott's double put the away side in command at the interval. The striker curled an excellent shot past Mitch Walker from distance, and then headed in to complete his double just five minutes later.

It seemed destined not to be Dover's day when Mitch Brundle hit the underside of the bar in the second half.

But Nortei Nortey nodded in a Josh Passley cross to reduce the arrears with half an hour to go.

Ryan Bird then pounced in the 80th minute after Stones stopper Lee Worgan had failed to push substitute Kadell Daniel's effort to safety.

