Dover Athletic 2-2 Maidstone United

Dover battled back from two down to draw with Maidstone at the Crabble Athletic Ground.

Joe Pigott's double put the away side in command at the interval. The striker curled an excellent shot past Mitch Walker from distance, and then headed in to complete his double just five minutes later.

It seemed destined not to be Dover's day when Mitch Brundle hit the underside of the bar in the second half.

But Nortei Nortey nodded in a Josh Passley cross to reduce the arrears with half an hour to go.

Ryan Bird then pounced in the 80th minute after Stones stopper Lee Worgan had failed to push substitute Kadell Daniel's effort to safety.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Dover

  • 1Walker
  • 2Passley
  • 6Essam
  • 8Brundle
  • 4Gallifuoco
  • 5Parry
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 18Nortey
  • 11Pinnock
  • 17Bird
  • 25JeffreySubstituted forDanielat 54'minutesBooked at 74mins

Substitutes

  • 7Richards
  • 12Fazakerley
  • 19Alabi
  • 23Daniel
  • 27Deen-Conteh

Maidstone United

  • 13Worgan
  • 22Ofori-Twumasi
  • 3FinneySubstituted forOkuonghaeat 15'minutes
  • 14Reason
  • 13AndersonBooked at 73mins
  • 5Wynter
  • 8Lewis
  • 39Collins
  • 27HinesSubstituted forWraightat 81'minutes
  • 7LozaSubstituted forPrestedgeat 70'minutes
  • 32Pigott

Substitutes

  • 2Hare
  • 4Prestedge
  • 6Okuonghae
  • 10Paxman
  • 11Wraight
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

Live Text

Match ends, Dover Athletic 2, Maidstone United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dover Athletic 2, Maidstone United 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Tom Wraight replaces Zavon Hines.

Goal!

Goal! Dover Athletic 2, Maidstone United 2. Ryan Bird (Dover Athletic).

Booking

Kadell Daniel (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Joe Anderson (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Reece Prestedge replaces Jamar Loza.

Goal!

Goal! Dover Athletic 1, Maidstone United 2. Nortei Nortey (Dover Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Kadell Daniel replaces Anthony Jeffrey.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dover Athletic 0, Maidstone United 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dover Athletic 0, Maidstone United 2.

Goal!

Goal! Dover Athletic 0, Maidstone United 2. Joe Pigott (Maidstone United).

Goal!

Goal! Dover Athletic 0, Maidstone United 1. Joe Pigott (Maidstone United).

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Magnus Okuonghae replaces Alex Finney.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2614663325848
2Sutton United2613673932745
3Aldershot26128641271444
4Wrexham2612862419544
5Dover261110535191643
6Tranmere25117735201540
7Dag & Red25117739291040
8Boreham Wood2510963426839
9Ebbsfleet25911536261038
10Bromley2610884134738
11Maidenhead United2691073535037
12Maidstone United249872731-435
13Woking24103113135-433
14Halifax2688103034-432
15Hartlepool2688102732-532
16Gateshead2471073024631
17Eastleigh2661283438-430
18Leyton Orient2686123541-630
19Fylde237883433129
20Barrow2678113134-329
21Guiseley2449112241-1921
22Chester2549122242-2021
23Torquay2648142339-1620
24Solihull Moors2645172143-2217
View full National League table

