Robbie Tinkler (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Gateshead v Hartlepool United
Line-ups
Gateshead
- 21HanfordBooked at 15mins
- 12TinklerBooked at 63mins
- 5ByrneBooked at 15mins
- 7YorkBooked at 19mins
- 3Barrow
- 4KerrSubstituted forVassellat 48'minutes
- 9Johnson
- 19Hannant
- 8Peniket
- 10Burrow
- 16Penn
Substitutes
- 1Montgomery
- 2Vassell
- 11Preston
- 13McLaughlin
- 24Williams
Hartlepool
- 1Loach
- 3AdamsBooked at 41mins
- 9CassidyBooked at 58mins
- 14Woods
- 11Oates
- 21Rodney
- 12Franks
- 17Deverdics
- 18Hawkins
- 22Donnelly
- 23Laing
Substitutes
- 4Featherstone
- 10Thorne
- 27Simpson
- 28Watson
- 30Adeloye
- Referee:
- Andrew Miller
Live Text
Booking
Booking
Jake Cassidy (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 2, Hartlepool United 1. Scott Barrow (Gateshead).
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Theo Vassell replaces Fraser Kerr.
Second Half
Second Half begins Gateshead 1, Hartlepool United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Gateshead 1, Hartlepool United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 1, Hartlepool United 1. Scott Barrow (Gateshead).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Blair Adams (Hartlepool United) for a bad foul.
Booking
Blair Adams (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Wes York (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 0, Hartlepool United 1. Liam Donnelly (Hartlepool United) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
Neill Byrne (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Dan Hanford (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
