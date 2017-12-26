National League
Gateshead2Hartlepool1

Gateshead v Hartlepool United

Line-ups

Gateshead

  • 21HanfordBooked at 15mins
  • 12TinklerBooked at 63mins
  • 5ByrneBooked at 15mins
  • 7YorkBooked at 19mins
  • 3Barrow
  • 4KerrSubstituted forVassellat 48'minutes
  • 9Johnson
  • 19Hannant
  • 8Peniket
  • 10Burrow
  • 16Penn

Substitutes

  • 1Montgomery
  • 2Vassell
  • 11Preston
  • 13McLaughlin
  • 24Williams

Hartlepool

  • 1Loach
  • 3AdamsBooked at 41mins
  • 9CassidyBooked at 58mins
  • 14Woods
  • 11Oates
  • 21Rodney
  • 12Franks
  • 17Deverdics
  • 18Hawkins
  • 22Donnelly
  • 23Laing

Substitutes

  • 4Featherstone
  • 10Thorne
  • 27Simpson
  • 28Watson
  • 30Adeloye
Referee:
Andrew Miller

Live Text

Booking

Robbie Tinkler (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jake Cassidy (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 2, Hartlepool United 1. Scott Barrow (Gateshead).

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Theo Vassell replaces Fraser Kerr.

Second Half

Second Half begins Gateshead 1, Hartlepool United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Gateshead 1, Hartlepool United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 1, Hartlepool United 1. Scott Barrow (Gateshead).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Blair Adams (Hartlepool United) for a bad foul.

Booking

Blair Adams (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Wes York (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 0, Hartlepool United 1. Liam Donnelly (Hartlepool United) converts the penalty with a.

Booking

Neill Byrne (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Dan Hanford (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2613763225746
2Sutton United2613673732545
3Aldershot26128640271344
4Wrexham2612862419544
5Dover26119634191542
6Tranmere25117734201440
7Dag & Red25117739291040
8Boreham Wood25109634241039
9Ebbsfleet25911536261038
10Bromley2610884134738
11Maidenhead United2691073535037
12Maidstone United2410772730-337
13Gateshead248973023733
14Woking24103113134-333
15Halifax268993033-333
16Hartlepool2687112632-631
17Leyton Orient2686123541-630
18Fylde237883432229
19Barrow2678113134-329
20Eastleigh2661193338-529
21Torquay2657142338-1522
22Guiseley2449112241-1921
23Chester2549122242-2021
24Solihull Moors2645172143-2217
