Match ends, Ebbsfleet United 2, Bromley 1.
Ebbsfleet United 2-1 Bromley
Ebbsfleet continued their rise up the National League standings, moving up to ninth in the table, with a home win over Bromley.
Jack Powell and Danny Kedwell struck the goals as Fleet made it 10 points from their last four matches to move into ninth place, above Bromley on goal difference.
Powell gave the hosts a 14th-minute lead when he fired home Kedwell's lay-off but Bromley were level inside four minutes thanks to Louis Dennis, who finished off some good work from George Porter.
Ebbsfleet were quick to respond, though, with Luke Coulson rattling the crossbar before Powell tapped home from close range in the 29th minute after Coulson's shot had been saved.
Coulson struck the frame of the goal again in the second half before home goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore produced two late saves to deny Brett Williams and Dennis and secure the win.
Line-ups
Ebbsfleet
- 1AshmoreBooked at 90mins
- 24Magri
- 6Clark
- 11WestonSubstituted forShieldsat 78'minutes
- 3ConnorsSubstituted forMcCoyat 45'minutes
- 5Winfield
- 4Rance
- 8Drury
- 7PowellSubstituted forBushat 90'minutes
- 25Coulson
- 9Kedwell
Substitutes
- 2McCoy
- 10McLean
- 13Miles
- 17Shields
- 26Bush
Bromley
- 1Gregory
- 4ReesSubstituted forChorleyat 86'minutes
- 6Holland
- 16Sterling
- 10Dennis
- 8RaymondSubstituted forWilliamsat 61'minutes
- 14HiggsBooked at 82mins
- 17WanadioSubstituted forMekkiat 72'minutes
- 18Porter
- 19Johnson
- 23Woolfenden
Substitutes
- 5Chorley
- 9Williams
- 11Mekki
- 15Johnson
- 24Vose
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
- Attendance:
- 1,567
