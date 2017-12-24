Dundee v Celtic

Olivier Ntcham scored the only goal when the sides met in Glasgow earlier this season

Dundee are again without Roarie Deacon as the winger misses a third game due to a thigh problem.

On-loan midfielder Scott Allan is not permitted to play against his parent club.

Celtic may reintroduce James Forrest, Callum McGregor, Jozo Simunovic and Leigh Griffiths, who were among Saturday's substitutes.

But Tom Rogic and Patrick Roberts are missing through injury for Brendan Rodgers' side.

The champions beat Aberdeen 3-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Premiership to eight points.

Dundee remain in tenth spot after a 1-1 draw at Motherwell but have lost just two of their past seven games.

MATCH STATS:

Dundee have gone 27 matches without a victory against Celtic in the top flight (D5 L22)

Celtic are unbeaten in 18 league trips to Dens Park (W13 D5), keeping nine clean sheets in the process

Dundee's last home win against Celtic came in September 1988, with Tommy Coyne on target

Celtic have failed to win only once in 11 Premiership games on Boxing Day, a 2-2 draw at home to Dundee United in 2006

PRE-MATCH VIEWS:

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "I just love watching my team play now. We have worked really hard since the summer to try to be good on the eye, be brave on the ball and create a nice style of football.

"But with that I am not ignorant of the fact that you have got to get results, and I'm not shying away from the fact we are still down the wrong end of the table.

"I think we played really well at Celtic Park (a 1-0 loss in October), we went toe-to-toe with them.

"We asked them a lot of questions and I think we should have taken something from the game.

"We will look to take something from this game as well but hopefully it's three points."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "I've always been impressed by Dundee. Paul Hartley got them to work in a different way and Neil (McCann) has gone in there and you can see very clearly that they are one of the few teams that try to play football.

"They might not always get the results but they have courage and a way of working that develops players.

"Even though we've won up there a couple of times in my time, we always know it's going to be a difficult game.

"My job as manager is to shape the mentality of the squad and this group of players have an ambition to be the best they can be.

"That's why they can come in after so many games against a team like Aberdeen, who are fresh, and put in a performance. The players recover on Sunday and then we are in on Christmas Day. That's the price you pay."