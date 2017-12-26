Swindon Town 0-5 Luton Town

A clinical second-half performance from League Two leaders Luton saw them thrash Swindon at the County Ground.

Goals from James Collins, Danny Hylton, Harry Cornick, Elliot Lee and an own goal from Matt Taylor sealed the points for the Hatters, who extend their unbeaten run in the league to eight matches.

Paul Mullin and Olly Lancashire both came close for the hosts early in the first half, before Glen Rea volleyed over the bar from close range for the away side.

Swindon's best chance came when Kaiyne Woolery broke down the right but over-hit his cross past Keshi Anderson, who would have had a tap-in.

Luton then broke the deadlock early in the second half when Collins cut inside and fired a curling effort into the top left corner.

Hylton then doubled the visitors' lead with a firm header across goal for his 15th goal of the season.

Taylor slid in to divert Collins' cross into his own net, before substitute Cornick struck a fierce shot past goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

Lee ran at the Swindon defence and curled a low shot into the corner in the 84th minute to round off a comfortable victory for Nathan Jones' men.

