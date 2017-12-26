League Two
Carlisle3Accrington1

Carlisle United 3-1 Accrington Stanley

Carlisle closed the gap on the League Two play-off places with a 3-1 win over Accrington - the Lancashire side's fifth successive defeat.

Jamie Devitt's early goal was cancelled out by a Billy Kee penalty, before substitute Shaun Miller and skipper Danny Grainger settled the outcome in Carlisle's favour.

The Cumbrians struck the first blow in the 11th minute when Hallam Hope held off two defenders on the right of the box before slipping a pass through to Devitt who coolly drove his shot across goalkeeper Aaron Chapman and into the far corner.

More skilful work by Hope gave Devitt a clear chance to double his and Carlisle's advantage, but this time he lifted his shot over the crossbar from close range.

An error from Devitt, whose back-pass fell short of goalkeeper Jack Bonham, presented Stanley striker Mallik Wilks with a clear chance before the break, but Bonham sprinted out to the edge of his area to block the shot.

Within two minutes of the restart Stanley were level from the penalty spot after Tom Parkes had fouled Kayden Jackson close to the byline. Kee stepped up to hammer the spot-kick past Bonham.

Carlisle regained the lead in the 78th minute with a spectacular effort from Miller, who took a pass from Reggie Lambe and hit a volley from just inside the box which gave Chapman no chance.

Mike Jones hit a post as Carlisle went in search of a third goal and it duly arrived in the 83rd minute when Grainger pounced inside the area to slot home after Hope's shot had been blocked.

Report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Carlisle

  • 1Bonham
  • 5Liddle
  • 29Hill
  • 6Parkes
  • 17BrownSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 66'minutes
  • 11Devitt
  • 8Jones
  • 19LambeSubstituted forEtuhuat 79'minutes
  • 3Grainger
  • 9Hope
  • 14BennettSubstituted forMillerat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 15Cosgrove
  • 16Ellis
  • 18O'Sullivan
  • 20Miller
  • 21Etuhu
  • 22Bacon

Accrington

  • 1Chapman
  • 4Donacien
  • 5Richards-Everton
  • 3Hughes
  • 7Clark
  • 8Brown
  • 6Nolan
  • 11McConville
  • 10Jackson
  • 29KeeBooked at 65mins
  • 19WilksSubstituted forOgleat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Leacock-McLeod
  • 15Sykes
  • 16Stryjek
  • 17Sousa
  • 20Ogle
  • 26Johnson
  • 28Conneely
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
5,404

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamAccrington
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Carlisle United 3, Accrington Stanley 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Carlisle United 3, Accrington Stanley 1.

Gary Liddle (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ben Richards-Everton (Accrington Stanley).

Tom Parkes (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley).

Attempt saved. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Shaun Miller (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Reagan Ogle (Accrington Stanley).

Foul by Tom Parkes (Carlisle United).

Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Carlisle United 3, Accrington Stanley 1. Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Michael Jones (Carlisle United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Brown (Accrington Stanley).

Hand ball by Shaun Miller (Carlisle United).

Hand ball by Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley).

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Kelvin Etuhu replaces Reggie Lambe.

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Reagan Ogle replaces Mallik Wilks.

Goal!

Goal! Carlisle United 2, Accrington Stanley 1. Shaun Miller (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reggie Lambe.

Clint Hill (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley).

Attempt missed. Mallik Wilks (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. John O'Sullivan replaces James Brown.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Shaun Miller replaces Richard Bennett.

Attempt missed. Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Booking

Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley).

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Gary Liddle.

Attempt missed. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Michael Jones (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Richard Bennett (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Aaron Chapman.

Attempt saved. Tom Parkes (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Jordan Clark.

Goal!

Goal! Carlisle United 1, Accrington Stanley 1. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton24156358193951
2Notts County24138343251847
3Lincoln City24117631191240
4Wycombe24117643321140
5Colchester2411673527839
6Exeter2312383229339
7Coventry2411582618838
8Mansfield2491053327637
9Accrington2311483530537
10Newport249873228435
11Swindon23112103533235
12Carlisle249783633334
13Grimsby249782629-334
14Cambridge249692230-833
15Cheltenham2486103133-230
16Stevenage2486103237-530
17Port Vale2484122533-828
18Crawley2476112230-827
19Yeovil2476113241-927
20Crewe2482142638-1226
21Morecambe2457122033-1322
22Barnet2455142435-1120
23Chesterfield2455142646-2020
24Forest Green2355132343-2020
View full League Two table

