Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cheltenham Town v Yeovil Town
-
- From the section League Two
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 24Flinders
- 28Moore
- 2Grimes
- 15Boyle
- 11Winchester
- 8Dawson
- 25Morrell
- 6Atangana
- 17Sellars
- 20Eisa
- 7Pell
Substitutes
- 4Storer
- 9Wright
- 10Holman
- 18Bower
- 21Graham
- 22Lovett
- 27Hinds
Yeovil
- 1Krysiak
- 23James
- 17Sowunmi
- 3SmithBooked at 64mins
- 11Dickson
- 10GraySubstituted forGreenat 66'minutes
- 4Worthington
- 16BaileySubstituted forSmithat 3'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 7Khan
- 13Zoko
- 14Surridge
Substitutes
- 5Mugabi
- 6Davies
- 8Smith
- 12Maddison
- 15Green
- 24Olomola
- 30Santos
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Booking
Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town).
Jerell Sellars (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom James (Yeovil Town).
Booking
Connor Smith (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jerell Sellars (Cheltenham Town).
Connor Smith (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town).
Jake Gray (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town).
Jake Gray (Yeovil Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range following a fast break.
Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Smith (Yeovil Town).
Attempt blocked. Jerell Sellars (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Jake Gray (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jerell Sellars (Cheltenham Town).
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Tom James.
Attempt blocked. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) header from very close range is blocked.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cheltenham Town 0, Yeovil Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Yeovil Town 0.
Foul by Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town).
Connor Smith (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jerell Sellars (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. Jake Gray (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Omar Sowunmi.
Attempt missed. Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Ryan Dickson (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt missed. Jerell Sellars (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Joe Morrell.
Attempt blocked. Jake Gray (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Nigel Atangana (Cheltenham Town).
Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Match report to follow.