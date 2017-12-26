League Two
Cheltenham0Yeovil0

Cheltenham Town v Yeovil Town

Line-ups

Cheltenham

  • 24Flinders
  • 28Moore
  • 2Grimes
  • 15Boyle
  • 11Winchester
  • 8Dawson
  • 25Morrell
  • 6Atangana
  • 17Sellars
  • 20Eisa
  • 7Pell

Substitutes

  • 4Storer
  • 9Wright
  • 10Holman
  • 18Bower
  • 21Graham
  • 22Lovett
  • 27Hinds

Yeovil

  • 1Krysiak
  • 23James
  • 17Sowunmi
  • 3SmithBooked at 64mins
  • 11Dickson
  • 10GraySubstituted forGreenat 66'minutes
  • 4Worthington
  • 16BaileySubstituted forSmithat 3'minutesBooked at 61mins
  • 7Khan
  • 13Zoko
  • 14Surridge

Substitutes

  • 5Mugabi
  • 6Davies
  • 8Smith
  • 12Maddison
  • 15Green
  • 24Olomola
  • 30Santos
Referee:
Chris Sarginson

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamYeovil
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Booking

Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town).

Jerell Sellars (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom James (Yeovil Town).

Booking

Connor Smith (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt saved. Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Jerell Sellars (Cheltenham Town).

Connor Smith (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town).

Jake Gray (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town).

Jake Gray (Yeovil Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range following a fast break.

Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor Smith (Yeovil Town).

Attempt blocked. Jerell Sellars (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Jake Gray (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jerell Sellars (Cheltenham Town).

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Tom James.

Attempt blocked. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) header from very close range is blocked.

Second Half

Second Half begins Cheltenham Town 0, Yeovil Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Yeovil Town 0.

Foul by Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town).

Connor Smith (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jerell Sellars (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town).

Attempt missed. Jake Gray (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Omar Sowunmi.

Attempt missed. Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Ryan Dickson (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town).

Attempt missed. Jerell Sellars (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Joe Morrell.

Attempt blocked. Jake Gray (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Nigel Atangana (Cheltenham Town).

Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton24156356193751
2Notts County24138342241847
3Wycombe24117642321040
4Lincoln City24117629191040
5Coventry2411672617939
6Colchester2411673527839
7Exeter2312383229339
8Accrington2311573528738
9Mansfield2491053327637
10Newport249873227535
11Swindon23112103531435
12Grimsby249782629-334
13Cambridge249692230-833
14Carlisle248883433132
15Cheltenham248793131031
16Stevenage2486103235-330
17Crawley2476112230-827
18Port Vale2475122433-926
19Crewe2482142638-1226
20Yeovil2467113041-1125
21Morecambe2457121932-1322
22Barnet2455142435-1120
23Chesterfield2455142646-2020
24Forest Green2355132343-2020
View full League Two table

