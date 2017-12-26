League Two
Chesterfield 0-2 Crewe Alexandra

Crewe moved six points clear of the League Two relegation zone with a 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Chesterfield.

First-half goals from Chris Porter and Charlie Kirk secured the win which leaves the injury-hit Spireites in the bottom two.

The home side enjoyed plenty of possession, particularly in the second half, and racked up shots and crosses in numbers but quality was lacking and they only rarely tested Ben Garratt.

Former Chesterfield loanee Porter opened the scoring after seven minutes. He picked up the ball down the left and progressed down the flank to deliver in a low cross which goalkeeper Jake Eastwood failed to hold, helping the ball creep over the line for an early Alex gift.

Crewe's second came from another low ball in from the left, from Kirk, and it looked likely to be hooked off the line, but Jerome Binnom-Williams' attempted block only deflected the ball into the goal for the scorer's first ever league goal.

In the closing stages, ex-Spireite Jordan Bowery had two great chances to add a third for Alex but he blasted the first wide and saw Eastwood save the second well, while Chris Dagnall saw a goalbound shot deflected over the bar.

Line-ups

Chesterfield

  • 1Eastwood
  • 5Wiseman
  • 4Hird
  • 3Binnom-Williams
  • 15Rowley
  • 28WeirSubstituted forDimaioat 36'minutes
  • 26McCourt
  • 25Reed
  • 24Kellett
  • 10O'GradySubstituted forDe Girolamoat 83'minutes
  • 9Dennis

Substitutes

  • 7Mitchell
  • 16Wakefield
  • 17Dimaio
  • 19De Girolamo
  • 29German
  • 30Parkin
  • 31Ofoegbu

Crewe

  • 1Garratt
  • 2Ng
  • 6Raynes
  • 12Nolan
  • 3Bakayogo
  • 28Grant
  • 16Lowery
  • 14AinleySubstituted forPickeringat 73'minutes
  • 20KirkSubstituted forCooperat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7PorterSubstituted forBoweryat 65'minutes
  • 9Dagnall

Substitutes

  • 4Walker
  • 10Bowery
  • 11Cooper
  • 13Richards
  • 18Pickering
  • 24Reilly
  • 27Stubbs
Referee:
Tom Nield
Attendance:
5,904

Match Stats

Home TeamChesterfieldAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Chesterfield 0, Crewe Alexandra 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Crewe Alexandra 2.

Attempt missed. Louis Reed (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Michael Raynes.

Booking

George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

(Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.

George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra).

Attempt saved. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Sam Hird.

Attempt saved. Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Diego De Girolamo replaces Chris O'Grady.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. George Cooper replaces Charlie Kirk.

Attempt missed. Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Scott Wiseman (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra).

Attempt saved. Chris O'Grady (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Harry Pickering replaces Callum Ainley.

Jerome Binnom-Williams (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra).

Foul by Chris O'Grady (Chesterfield).

Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra).

Jerome Binnom-Williams (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra).

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Jordan Bowery replaces Chris Porter.

Attempt blocked. Conor Grant (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Louis Reed (Chesterfield).

Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Wiseman (Chesterfield).

Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Joe Rowley (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Connor Dimaio (Chesterfield).

Louis Reed (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tommy Lowery (Crewe Alexandra).

Scott Wiseman (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton24156358193951
2Notts County24138343251847
3Lincoln City24117631191240
4Wycombe24117643321140
5Colchester2411673527839
6Exeter2312383229339
7Coventry2411582618838
8Mansfield2491053327637
9Accrington2311483530537
10Newport249873228435
11Swindon23112103533235
12Carlisle249783633334
13Grimsby249782629-334
14Cambridge249692230-833
15Cheltenham2486103133-230
16Stevenage2486103237-530
17Port Vale2484122533-828
18Crawley2476112230-827
19Yeovil2476113241-927
20Crewe2482142638-1226
21Morecambe2457122033-1322
22Barnet2455142435-1120
23Chesterfield2455142646-2020
24Forest Green2355132343-2020
View full League Two table

