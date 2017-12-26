Chesterfield 0-2 Crewe Alexandra

Crewe moved six points clear of the League Two relegation zone with a 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Chesterfield.

First-half goals from Chris Porter and Charlie Kirk secured the win which leaves the injury-hit Spireites in the bottom two.

The home side enjoyed plenty of possession, particularly in the second half, and racked up shots and crosses in numbers but quality was lacking and they only rarely tested Ben Garratt.

Former Chesterfield loanee Porter opened the scoring after seven minutes. He picked up the ball down the left and progressed down the flank to deliver in a low cross which goalkeeper Jake Eastwood failed to hold, helping the ball creep over the line for an early Alex gift.

Crewe's second came from another low ball in from the left, from Kirk, and it looked likely to be hooked off the line, but Jerome Binnom-Williams' attempted block only deflected the ball into the goal for the scorer's first ever league goal.

In the closing stages, ex-Spireite Jordan Bowery had two great chances to add a third for Alex but he blasted the first wide and saw Eastwood save the second well, while Chris Dagnall saw a goalbound shot deflected over the bar.

Report supplied by Press Association.