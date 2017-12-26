Match ends, Cambridge United 1, Barnet 0.
Cambridge United 1-0 Barnet
George Maris scored the only goal of the game as Cambridge claimed a 1-0 win against struggling Barnet.
Jevani Brown's quick feet on the edge of the box allowed him to play in Maris, who calmly slotted beyond substitute goalkeeper Craig Ross in the 62nd minute.
The U's had gone closest early on, with Ade Azeez firing straight at Jamie Stephens and Greg Taylor shooting fractionally wide after a set piece was not cleared.
Barnet should have broken the deadlock six minutes before half-time but John Akinde could only lift the ball over the crossbar when through on goal.
In the final moments of the half Azeez wasted a golden chance when he pounced on a poor back-pass but could only fire straight at the goalkeeper.
Seven minutes after the interval Brown could only head straight at Ross from close range following David Amoo's cross, but he made amends by creating the goal for Maris.
Looking for an equaliser, Barnet striker Simeon Akinola forced David Forde into a good save 20 minutes from the end following Akinde's pass.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Cambridge
- 1Forde
- 2Halliday
- 6Legge
- 12Taft
- 5Taylor
- 4Deegan
- 18Maris
- 20Brown
- 21Elito
- 10AzeezSubstituted forAmooat 45'minutes
- 9Ikpeazu
Substitutes
- 3Carroll
- 13Mitov
- 14Ibehre
- 15Osadebe
- 19Amoo
- 24Davies
- 34Knowles
Barnet
- 1StephensSubstituted forRossat 34'minutes
- 2BrindleyBooked at 41mins
- 4Clough
- 5Almeida Santos
- 24BlackmanBooked at 53minsSubstituted forTutondaat 67'minutes
- 7WatsonSubstituted forCoulthirstat 70'minutes
- 12TaylorBooked at 87mins
- 18Fonguck
- 10Campbell-Ryce
- 9AkindeBooked at 77mins
- 14Akinola
Substitutes
- 6Nelson
- 11Coulthirst
- 13Tutonda
- 20Vilhete
- 21Ross
- 23Nicholls
- 26Sweeney
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 4,639
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cambridge United 1, Barnet 0.
Richard Brindley (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United).
Foul by David Tutonda (Barnet).
Medy Elito (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
John Akinde (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leon Legge (Cambridge United).
Attempt blocked. Jack Taylor (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Booking
Jack Taylor (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
George Maris (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Taylor (Barnet).
Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Medy Elito (Cambridge United).
Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Gary Deegan.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Charlie Clough.
George Maris (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Barnet).
Booking
John Akinde (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leon Legge (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).
Attempt missed. John Akinde (Barnet) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Simeon Akinola (Barnet) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Shaquile Coulthirst replaces Ryan Watson.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Leon Legge.
Attempt saved. Simeon Akinola (Barnet) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. David Tutonda replaces Andre Blackman.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Leon Legge.
Attempt blocked. Simeon Akinola (Barnet) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ryan Watson (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Gary Deegan (Cambridge United).
Ryan Watson (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Cambridge United 1, Barnet 0. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jevani Brown.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Jamal Campbell-Ryce.