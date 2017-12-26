Lincoln City 3-0 Stevenage

Lincoln further enhanced their League Two automatic promotion hopes with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Stevenage.

Harry Anderson, Matt Green and Josh Ginnelly were on target as the Imps made it four wins in five games.

After an even start, City began to step up the pressure and they should have taken the lead when Boro goalkeeper Joe Fryer somehow kept out a close-range drive from Sean Raggett.

However, the home side did hit the front after 34 minutes through in-form winger Anderson. Matt Rhead found Green down the right, his angled drive was parried by Fryer but bounced up perfectly for Anderson, who had the simple task of heading into an unguarded net.

Green made it 2-0 after 63 minutes when he volleyed home Neal Eardley's tantalising free-kick.

Anderson should have scored again three minutes later when he sliced wide from in front of goal.

But substitutes Ollie Palmer and Ginnelly combined to make it 3-0 on 80 minutes. Palmer's shot was blocked by Fryer, with Ginnelly crashing home the rebound.

Report supplied by Press Association.