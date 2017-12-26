Match ends, Port Vale 1, Coventry City 0.
Port Vale 1-0 Coventry City
-
- From the section League Two
Defender Nathan Smith scored the only goal of the game as Port Vale beat promotion-chasing Coventry 1-0 at Vale Park.
The centre-back's late goal extended Vale's unbeaten league run to four games and continued their revival under new manager Neil Aspin, while the visitors missed the chance to move into the automatic promotion places.
It had taken 37 minutes for the home side to register the contest's first shot on target when Ben Whitfield's glancing header from Michael Tonge's free-kick flew straight into the arms of Lee Burge.
Vale almost went in front after 50 minutes when Marcus Harness beat Burge to a cross, but looped his header over with the goal gaping.
The Sky Blues struggled to test Vale keeper Ryan Boot but could have taken the lead in the 58th minute when Marc McNulty found Jack Grimmer at the back post, before his shot was saved.
But Smith popped up in the City box 11 minutes from time to meet Harness' cross and loop his header over Burge and into the net to win it for Vale.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Port Vale
- 23Boot
- 5DavisBooked at 90mins
- 24Smith
- 33GunningBooked at 90mins
- 8Pugh
- 7Myers-Harness
- 32TongeBooked at 28mins
- 6KayBooked at 71mins
- 31WhitfieldSubstituted forDentonat 67'minutes
- 14BarnettSubstituted forMontañoat 45'minutes
- 9Pope
Substitutes
- 1Lainton
- 3Denton
- 11Montaño
- 15Forrester
- 19Turner
- 20Kelly
- 28de Freitas
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 2Grimmer
- 12DaviesBooked at 50mins
- 4WillisSubstituted forPonticelliat 84'minutes
- 5McDonaldBooked at 36mins
- 3Stokes
- 8DoyleBooked at 62mins
- 26ShipleySubstituted forBeavonat 84'minutes
- 30Bayliss
- 9BiamouSubstituted forNazonat 69'minutes
- 10McNulty
Substitutes
- 13O'Brien
- 16Beavon
- 18Nazon
- 24Haynes
- 28Maycock
- 31Stevenson
- 38Ponticelli
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 7,127
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Port Vale 1, Coventry City 0.
Booking
Joe Davis (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joe Davis (Port Vale).
Duckens Nazon (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Gavin Gunning (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.
Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Coventry City).
Foul by Marcus Myers-Harness (Port Vale).
Chris Stokes (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Duckens Nazon (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Stuart Beavon replaces Jordan Shipley.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Jordan Ponticelli replaces Jordan Willis.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Rod McDonald.
Attempt missed. Chris Stokes (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Port Vale 1, Coventry City 0. Nathan Smith (Port Vale) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Marcus Myers-Harness with a cross.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jordan Willis.
Hand ball by Tom Pope (Port Vale).
Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale).
Tom Davies (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jordan Willis.
Attempt missed. Marcus Myers-Harness (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Antony Kay (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Antony Kay (Port Vale).
Michael Doyle (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Duckens Nazon replaces Maxime Biamou.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Tyler Denton replaces Ben Whitfield.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jordan Willis.
Booking
Michael Doyle (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.
Marcus Myers-Harness (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Davies (Coventry City).
Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rod McDonald (Coventry City).
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Danny Pugh.
Marcus Myers-Harness (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Stokes (Coventry City).
Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale).
Tom Davies (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Tom Davies (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.