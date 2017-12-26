Grimsby Town 1-1 Mansfield Town

League Two
Striker Lee Angol came off the bench to rescue Mansfield a point from a draw at Grimsby in League Two.

Mitch Rose had opened the scoring for Grimsby against his former club and it looked as though his 10th-minute strike was going to be enough to seal the points, but Angol had other ideas.

A mazy run from Siriki Dembele set the tone for a lively clash, before Rose glided past a couple of challenges to fire past goalkeeper Conrad Logan.

Nathan Clarke saw a powerful header cleared off the line shortly after the restart and it proved to be a telling moment as Angol, less than two minutes after his arrival from the bench, found half a yard of space and prodded home.

Further chances were passed up by Danny Rose and Alex McDonald, who forced Ben Killip into a fine save on his Football League debut.

Killip came off the bench following an injury to the Mariners' regular number one James McKeown.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Grimsby

  • 1McKeownSubstituted forKillipat 33'minutes
  • 12MillsBooked at 69mins
  • 5Clarke
  • 6Collins
  • 2Davies
  • 27Dembele
  • 19Summerfield
  • 8RoseBooked at 23mins
  • 25Woolford
  • 10JonesSubstituted forHooperat 75'minutes
  • 29MattBooked at 56minsSubstituted forVernonat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Dixon
  • 7Berrett
  • 9Hooper
  • 14Osborne
  • 20Jaiyesimi
  • 21Vernon
  • 30Killip

Mansfield

  • 1Logan
  • 16WhiteBooked at 35minsSubstituted forBennettat 45'minutes
  • 6Diamond
  • 5Pearce
  • 19HuntBooked at 43minsSubstituted forPotterat 77'minutes
  • 10Anderson
  • 8Mellis
  • 7MacDonald
  • 22Hamilton
  • 32RoseBooked at 55mins
  • 23HemmingsSubstituted forAngolat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bennett
  • 9Angol
  • 11Atkinson
  • 12Olejnik
  • 15Spencer
  • 17Potter
  • 24Butcher
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
5,704

Match Stats

Home TeamGrimsbyAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home10
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1.

Foul by JJ Hooper (Grimsby Town).

Paul Anderson (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Martyn Woolford (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Krystian Pearce.

Attempt blocked. Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Martyn Woolford (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Mitch Rose.

Attempt missed. Alfie Potter (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by CJ Hamilton.

Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1. Lee Angol (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Paul Anderson (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Foul by Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town).

CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Lee Angol replaces Kane Hemmings.

Ben Davies (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Danny Rose (Mansfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Alfie Potter replaces Johnny Hunt.

Foul by Scott Vernon (Grimsby Town).

Zander Diamond (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Alexander MacDonald.

Attempt blocked. Danny Collins (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Krystian Pearce.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. JJ Hooper replaces Sam Jones.

Attempt blocked. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Scott Vernon replaces Jamille Matt.

Booking

Zak Mills (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt blocked. Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Zak Mills.

Foul by Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town).

Zander Diamond (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town).

Attempt blocked. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town).

Zander Diamond (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton24156358193951
2Notts County24138343251847
3Lincoln City24117631191240
4Wycombe24117643321140
5Colchester2411673527839
6Exeter2312383229339
7Coventry2411582618838
8Mansfield2491053327637
9Accrington2311483530537
10Newport249873228435
11Swindon23112103533235
12Carlisle249783633334
13Grimsby249782629-334
14Cambridge249692230-833
15Cheltenham2486103133-230
16Stevenage2486103237-530
17Port Vale2484122533-828
18Crawley2476112230-827
19Yeovil2476113241-927
20Crewe2482142638-1226
21Morecambe2457122033-1322
22Barnet2455142435-1120
23Chesterfield2455142646-2020
24Forest Green2355132343-2020
View full League Two table

