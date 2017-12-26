Match ends, Crawley Town 0, Colchester United 2.
Crawley Town 0-2 Colchester United
Colchester boosted their League Two play-off challenge with a deserved victory at Crawley.
Goals in each half from Mikael Mandron and Sammie Szmodics extended the U's unbeaten league run to four games.
Crawley were forced into a late change when goalkeeper Glenn Morris hurt his back in the warm-up, and his replacement Yusuf Mersin was beaten after only four minutes.
Following a strong run by Drey Wright, Cedric Evina failed to clear inside the his own area and Mandron stroked the ball home from 10 yards.
Crawley had gone into the game unbeaten at home since 17 October and the hosts threatened for the first time when Evina put a shot narrowly wide.
The Reds' top scorer Jordan Roberts was slow to react after Lewis Young found him with a deep cross before Mersin held a low shot from Ryan Jackson at the other end.
Colchester leading marksman Szmodics doubled the advantage with his seventh goal in eight games and 12th of the season on 58 minutes.
Szmodics seized on a through ball from Brandon Comley to expertly lob Mersin.
Crawley were spared a heavier defeat when Szmodics put an angled drive against the crossbar in the 66th minute.
Line-ups
Crawley
- 12Mersin
- 22LelanBooked at 45mins
- 15Yorwerth
- 6Connolly
- 19Evina
- 2Young
- 17DjalóSubstituted forPayneat 63'minutes
- 18B Clifford
- 27SanohSubstituted forMeiteat 45'minutes
- 23VerheydtSubstituted forRandallat 45'minutes
- 11Roberts
Substitutes
- 3Doherty
- 4Payne
- 21Bulman
- 24Lewis
- 25Randall
- 26Meite
Colchester
- 1Walker
- 2Jackson
- 4Lapslie
- 6KentBooked at 45mins
- 22Vincent-Young
- 7Wright
- 14Comley
- 18EastmanSubstituted forGuthrieat 84'minutes
- 17ReidSubstituted forMurrayat 80'minutes
- 10SzmodicsBooked at 86minsSubstituted forHanlanat 88'minutes
- 19Mandron
Substitutes
- 12Kpekawa
- 16Murray
- 21Hanlan
- 24Slater
- 27Odelusi
- 28Guthrie
- 29Gilmartin
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
- Attendance:
- 2,154
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
