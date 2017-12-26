Wigan Athletic 0-0 Shrewsbury Town

League One's top two sides cancelled themselves out as leaders Wigan were held to a 0-0 draw by Shrewsbury at the DW Stadium.

The home side came closest to winning it, hitting the bar in both halves through Will Grigg and substitute Max Power, but Paul Cook's men retained their four-point lead at the top.

Wigan were the first to gain a bit of control, with Grigg twice coming close to scoring before the half-hour mark.

First the Northern Ireland striker headed on to the top of the bar, before he forced a fine save from Town goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who then did well to save from Dan Burn's clever flick.

Town almost nicked the lead on the break when Jon Nolan saw a shot take a massive deflection and just miss the far post.

Nick Powell wasted a great chance to win it for Wigan when he barely made a connection when unmarked at the far post.

That was his last involvement before being replaced by Max Power, whose first touch was a dipping left-foot volley from 25 yards that beat Henderson but smacked off the bar and away.

Wigan created one more chance to nick it with five minutes to go, only for fellow substitute Ivan Toney to side-foot wide from eight yards.

