Walsall 0-0 Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers drew a league game for the first time in 10 months as they were held 0-0 at Walsall.
Rovers' last draw had come on 28 February - one of six successive draws at the time - and they had gone 34 league games without another one until this deadlock.
Burnley loan striker Daniel Agyei almost put Walsall ahead after 20 minutes, beating two defenders on a fine solo run into the box but his shot was clawed away by Rovers keeper Adam Smith.
That was the only chance of a poor first half but the game improved after the break.
Rovers had a golden chance after 52 minutes as Tom Nichols latched on to Liam Sercombe's flighted ball but his prod towards goal was foiled by sprawling Walsall keeper Mark Gillespie.
Walsall then got on top as Zeli Ismail fizzed a cross-shot just wide before Smith made a superb diving save to push aside Joe Edwards' 20-yard drive.
Rovers came on strong late on but when Rory Gaffney's speculative 35-yarder flashed just wide, they had to settle for a rare draw.
Line-ups
Walsall
- 1Gillespie
- 6Devlin
- 24Roberts
- 5Guthrie
- 3LeahyBooked at 23mins
- 19Ismail
- 7Chambers
- 2Edwards
- 11Morris
- 10Oztumer
- 32AgyeiSubstituted forJacksonat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Jackson
- 15Kinsella
- 17Flanagan
- 23Donnellan
- 25Kouhyar
- 36Candlin
- 37Ganley
Bristol Rovers
- 21Smith
- 2LeadbitterSubstituted forBolaat 38'minutes
- 4Lockyer
- 16Broadbent
- 3Brown
- 10BodinSubstituted forGaffneyat 62'minutes
- 8O ClarkeBooked at 59mins
- 14LinesBooked at 85mins
- 7Sercombe
- 9Harrison
- 11NicholsSubstituted forSinclairat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Slocombe
- 6Sweeney
- 18Telford
- 20Bola
- 22Partington
- 24Sinclair
- 30Gaffney
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
- Attendance:
- 5,759
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 0, Bristol Rovers 0.
Attempt missed. Adam Chambers (Walsall) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Foul by Jon Guthrie (Walsall).
Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Walsall).
Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jon Guthrie (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers).
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Luke Leahy.
Attempt blocked. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Zeli Ismail.
Foul by Kieron Morris (Walsall).
Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Stuart Sinclair replaces Tom Nichols.
Joe Edwards (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt saved. Joe Edwards (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Hand ball by Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt missed. Zeli Ismail (Walsall) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Simeon Jackson (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Kieron Morris (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt missed. Simeon Jackson (Walsall) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Simeon Jackson replaces Daniel Agyei.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Rory Gaffney replaces Billy Bodin.
Attempt saved. Adam Chambers (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Joe Edwards (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt saved. Kieron Morris (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Joe Edwards (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.