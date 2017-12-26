League One
Portsmouth 2-1 AFC Wimbledon

Brett Pitman fired his Portsmouth side to victory from the penalty spot as they beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 at Fratton Park.

Pitman smashed his effort from 12 yards out into the roof of the net to bag his 13th goal of the season.

But it was Wimbledon who had the first effort of the match after just two minutes when Cody McDonald struck his shot just wide of Luke McGee's post.

It was Pompey who took the lead after a lacklustre 45 minutes though, when midfielder Ben Close slotted his effort into the bottom corner from outside the area.

However, five minutes into the second half, Wimbledon drew level when striker Lyle Taylor fired his penalty into the roof of the net.

The Dons then gave a penalty away themselves after referee Craig Hicks spotted a shove on Pompey captain Pitman in the 72nd minute.

The in-form striker then made no mistake in keeping his cool when he lashed his spot-kick into the top corner, sending goalkeeper George Long the wrong way.

Match report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1McGee
  • 20Thompson
  • 6Burgess
  • 5Clarke
  • 38Haunstrup
  • 4Rose
  • 33Close
  • 26Evans
  • 19ChaplinSubstituted forHawkinsat 65'minutes
  • 18LoweSubstituted forKennedyat 65'minutes
  • 8Pitman

Substitutes

  • 9Hawkins
  • 11Kennedy
  • 14Main
  • 17Donohue
  • 23Bennett
  • 30May
  • 35Bass

Wimbledon

  • 1Long
  • 2FullerBooked at 71mins
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 32Charles
  • 3Meades
  • 8Abdou
  • 19SoaresBooked at 9minsSubstituted forKajaat 78'minutes
  • 14TrotterBooked at 89mins
  • 17BarchamBooked at 26mins
  • 33Taylor
  • 10McDonald

Substitutes

  • 5Nightingale
  • 7Francomb
  • 21Kaja
  • 23Kennedy
  • 24McDonnell
  • 26Hartigan
  • 28Egan
Referee:
Lee Collins
Attendance:
18,644

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home14
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Portsmouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Portsmouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 1.

Attempt missed. Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right.

Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).

Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ben Close (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon).

Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Danny Rose (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).

Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Egli Kaja replaces Tom Soares.

Attempt missed. Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth).

(AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Tom Soares.

Attempt blocked. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Portsmouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 1. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Booking

Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Portsmouth. Brett Pitman draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Barry Fuller.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Matthew Kennedy replaces Jamal Lowe.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Oliver Hawkins replaces Conor Chaplin.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.

Conor Chaplin (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Soares (AFC Wimbledon).

Foul by Brett Pitman (Portsmouth).

Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Andy Barcham.

Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon).

Foul by Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan23164349123752
2Shrewsbury23146330141648
3Blackburn23145442202247
4Scunthorpe24136534201445
5Bradford2413383731642
6Peterborough2411584235738
7Portsmouth24122102927238
8Rotherham24113104133836
9Charlton2310673130136
10Oxford Utd248883635132
11Southend248792938-931
12Walsall237973031-130
13Doncaster2486102627-130
14Fleetwood2486103338-530
15Blackpool2477103034-428
16Bristol Rovers2491143341-828
17Gillingham246992326-327
18Oldham2476113846-827
19Plymouth2476112332-927
20MK Dons2468102635-926
21Wimbledon2365121829-1123
22Northampton2465131942-2323
23Rochdale2341092431-722
24Bury2345141935-1617
View full League One table

