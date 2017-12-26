Match ends, Portsmouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 1.
Portsmouth 2-1 AFC Wimbledon
-
- From the section League One
Brett Pitman fired his Portsmouth side to victory from the penalty spot as they beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 at Fratton Park.
Pitman smashed his effort from 12 yards out into the roof of the net to bag his 13th goal of the season.
But it was Wimbledon who had the first effort of the match after just two minutes when Cody McDonald struck his shot just wide of Luke McGee's post.
It was Pompey who took the lead after a lacklustre 45 minutes though, when midfielder Ben Close slotted his effort into the bottom corner from outside the area.
However, five minutes into the second half, Wimbledon drew level when striker Lyle Taylor fired his penalty into the roof of the net.
The Dons then gave a penalty away themselves after referee Craig Hicks spotted a shove on Pompey captain Pitman in the 72nd minute.
The in-form striker then made no mistake in keeping his cool when he lashed his spot-kick into the top corner, sending goalkeeper George Long the wrong way.
Match report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 1McGee
- 20Thompson
- 6Burgess
- 5Clarke
- 38Haunstrup
- 4Rose
- 33Close
- 26Evans
- 19ChaplinSubstituted forHawkinsat 65'minutes
- 18LoweSubstituted forKennedyat 65'minutes
- 8Pitman
Substitutes
- 9Hawkins
- 11Kennedy
- 14Main
- 17Donohue
- 23Bennett
- 30May
- 35Bass
Wimbledon
- 1Long
- 2FullerBooked at 71mins
- 4Oshilaja
- 32Charles
- 3Meades
- 8Abdou
- 19SoaresBooked at 9minsSubstituted forKajaat 78'minutes
- 14TrotterBooked at 89mins
- 17BarchamBooked at 26mins
- 33Taylor
- 10McDonald
Substitutes
- 5Nightingale
- 7Francomb
- 21Kaja
- 23Kennedy
- 24McDonnell
- 26Hartigan
- 28Egan
- Referee:
- Lee Collins
- Attendance:
- 18,644
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 1.
Attempt missed. Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ben Close (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Danny Rose (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Egli Kaja replaces Tom Soares.
Attempt missed. Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth).
(AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Tom Soares.
Attempt blocked. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Portsmouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 1. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Portsmouth. Brett Pitman draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Barry Fuller.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Matthew Kennedy replaces Jamal Lowe.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Oliver Hawkins replaces Conor Chaplin.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.
Conor Chaplin (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Soares (AFC Wimbledon).
Foul by Brett Pitman (Portsmouth).
Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Andy Barcham.
Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon).
Foul by Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth).