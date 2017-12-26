Southend United 3-1 Charlton Athletic

From the section

Simon Cox bagged a brace to fire Southend United to a League One win against Charlton Athletic at Roots Hall.

The Shrimpers striker scored in each half as Phil Brown's side ended a run of four successive defeats in all competitions.

Cox's first goal came after just two minutes when he netted with a neatly-controlled left-footed shot from close range.

And Southend doubled their lead in the 11th minute when experienced centre-back Michael Turner bagged his first Shrimpers goal, heading a right-wing free-kick from Anthony Wordsworth into the bottom left-hand corner.

A shell-shocked Charlton improved after the break and got back into the game in the 66th minute when ex-Southend loanee Ben Reeves sent a low, left-footed shot into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

But Southend hit back and made sure of a welcome win when Cox netted with a powerfully-struck low volley from 10 yards.

Report supplied by the Press Association.