Match ends, Gillingham 1, Oxford United 1.
Gillingham 1-1 Oxford United
- From the section League One
Conor Wilkinson's late equaliser earned Gillingham a hard-fought draw against Oxford at Priestfield.
Oxford looked on course to respond to Saturday's 7-0 home thrashing at the hands of League One leaders Wigan in style when Ricardinho put them ahead in the 52nd minute with a deflected effort from the edge of the box.
However, substitute Wilkinson equalised three minutes from time, firing home from close range after the U's defence had failed to clear a corner.
The former Bolton striker almost won the game for the hosts in the 90th minute but saw his powerful half-volley from the edge of the area go narrowly over.
United were left to rue missed chances, most notably when Gills goalkeeper Tomas Holy saved Wes Thomas' 78th-minute lob.
Striker Jon Obika had earlier given the Czech keeper a scare when he chased down his attempted clearance, but the ball rebounded wide.
Jake Hessenthaler's cross-shot was tipped over by Oxford goalkeeper Simon Eastwood, and Josh Parker's low drive at the end of a good Gillingham break was deflected off target by visiting defender Canice Carroll.
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 13Holy
- 2O'Neill
- 5Ehmer
- 6Zakuani
- 12Ogilvie
- 8HessenthalerBooked at 90mins
- 33ByrneSubstituted forListat 81'minutes
- 28Clare
- 11MartinSubstituted forWilkinsonat 69'minutes
- 14Parker
- 9EavesSubstituted forCundleat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Nelson
- 4Lacey
- 10Wilkinson
- 19Nugent
- 20Oldaker
- 21List
- 24Cundle
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 35CarrollBooked at 90mins
- 6Martin
- 30Mousinho
- 21Ferreira da SilvaBooked at 90mins
- 18Rothwell
- 14Ruffels
- 8LedsonBooked at 68mins
- 39van KesselSubstituted forPayneat 61'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 9ThomasSubstituted forHenryat 83'minutes
- 20Obika
Substitutes
- 3Tiendalli
- 4Williamson
- 10Payne
- 13Shearer
- 17Henry
- 19Fernández Codina
- 27Mowatt
- Referee:
- Nick Kinseley
- Attendance:
- 5,555
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, Oxford United 1.
Attempt saved. Max Ehmer (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Canice Carroll (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Conor Wilkinson (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Canice Carroll (Oxford United).
Foul by Josh Parker (Gillingham).
Joe Rothwell (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Conor Wilkinson (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Ryan Ledson.
Attempt blocked. Luke O'Neill (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Ricardinho (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Elliott List (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricardinho (Oxford United).
Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Gillingham).
Canice Carroll (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Oxford United 1. Conor Wilkinson (Gillingham) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by John Mousinho.
Elliott List (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Canice Carroll (Oxford United).
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Josh Ruffels.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. James Henry replaces Wes Thomas.
Foul by Sean Clare (Gillingham).
Jonathan Obika (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Max Ehmer (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Elliott List replaces Mark Byrne.
Attempt blocked. Sean Clare (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Obika (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Wes Thomas (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match John Mousinho (Oxford United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Luke O'Neill (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Ricardinho.
Booking
Jack Payne (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sean Clare (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Payne (Oxford United).
Foul by Mark Byrne (Gillingham).
Aaron Martin (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Josh Parker (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.