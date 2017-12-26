League One
Bury 0-3 Rotherham United

Rotherham continued their fine festive form by winning 3-0 at rock-bottom Bury to go eighth in League One.

The Shakers looked set for a third straight defeat after early goals by David Ball and Rotherham captain Lee Frecklington.

Will Vaulks then fired home after 83 minutes to make it 10 points from 12 for the Millers, who are now two points outside the play-off places.

The visitors went in front after five minutes as Tom Aldred cleared Ryan Williams' cut-back as far as Ball, who curled inside the far post from 12 yards.

Bury replied with Nicky Ajose flashing a low shot across goal but the Millers doubled their lead after 10 minutes.

Anthony Forde's corner found Frecklington in the centre of the box and the Rotherham midfielder powered a free header inside the far post.

Williams' low strike was then turned wide by Leo Fasan, while Jay O'Shea and Danny Mayor fired wide as Bury improved slightly after the break.

But centre-half Vaulks fired in a superb strike from the corner of the box as the Millers went four unbeaten for the first time this season.

Match report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Bury

  • 38Fasan
  • 14Edwards
  • 15Aldred
  • 20Whitmore
  • 3Leigh
  • 26O'Shea
  • 18LaurentBooked at 47mins
  • 8DawsonBooked at 8minsSubstituted forBunnat 71'minutes
  • 30Ince
  • 10Mayor
  • 11Ajose

Substitutes

  • 4Tutte
  • 7Maguire
  • 12Williams
  • 13Reilly
  • 23Skarz
  • 33Bunn
  • 42Maloney

Rotherham

  • 13Rodák
  • 2Emmanuel
  • 4Vaulks
  • 5Ajayi
  • 3Mattock
  • 7FordeBooked at 90mins
  • 8Frecklington
  • 17TowellSubstituted forWoodat 70'minutes
  • 23R WilliamsBooked at 25minsSubstituted forNewellat 58'minutes
  • 10Ball
  • 21YatesSubstituted forMooreat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 6Wood
  • 19Clarke-Harris
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 22Newell
  • 24Moore
  • 25Cummings
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse
Attendance:
4,630

Match Stats

Home TeamBuryAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Bury 0, Rotherham United 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bury 0, Rotherham United 3.

Attempt blocked. Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Greg Leigh.

Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Mayor (Bury).

Booking

Anthony Forde (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).

Josh Laurent (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Marek Rodák.

Attempt saved. Nicky Ajose (Bury) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Bury 0, Rotherham United 3. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Kieffer Moore replaces Jerry Yates.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Joe Newell.

Attempt missed. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt blocked. Josh Laurent (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Harry Bunn replaces Stephen Dawson.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Richard Wood replaces Richard Towell because of an injury.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.

Attempt missed. Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Richard Towell (Rotherham United) because of an injury.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Will Vaulks.

Attempt blocked. Rohan Ince (Bury) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Joe Newell (Rotherham United).

Philip Edwards (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Joe Newell replaces Ryan Williams.

Attempt missed. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Nicky Ajose (Bury) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Joshua Emmanuel (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Mayor (Bury).

Attempt missed. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Joe Mattock.

Attempt missed. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Jerry Yates (Rotherham United).

Jay O'Shea (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Josh Laurent (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan23164349123752
2Shrewsbury23146330141648
3Blackburn23145442202247
4Scunthorpe24136534201445
5Bradford2413383731642
6Peterborough2411584235738
7Portsmouth24122102927238
8Rotherham24113104133836
9Charlton2310673130136
10Oxford Utd248883635132
11Southend248792938-931
12Walsall237973031-130
13Doncaster2486102627-130
14Fleetwood2486103338-530
15Blackpool2477103034-428
16Bristol Rovers2491143341-828
17Gillingham246992326-327
18Oldham2476113846-827
19Plymouth2476112332-927
20MK Dons2468102635-926
21Wimbledon2365121829-1123
22Northampton2465131942-2323
23Rochdale2341092431-722
24Bury2345141935-1617
View full League One table

